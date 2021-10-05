Lightner named to Arts Hall of Fame

Montana State University Billings Art faculty member Jodi Lightner will be named to her alma mater’s Arts Hall of Fame later this month. Lightner’s undergraduate institution is Sterling College, a small Christ-centered liberal arts college in Central Kansas.

Lightner is one of three being inducted to Sterling College’s Arts Hall of Fame this year and will receive her honor as part of Sterling College’s Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Lightner joined the art faculty of Montana State University, Billings in 2012 where she currently serves as Associate Professor of Painting and Drawing. She came to art education during her time at graduate school at Wichita State.

“I really enjoyed teaching art as an accompaniment to the studio. Ironically, I was absolutely against getting an art education degree in the beginning,” she said in a press release.

Currently, she has a retrospective traveling exhibition of her artwork touring Montana and is part of an international exhibition in Friedrichshafen, Germany. Lightner received the Cox Family Teaching Award, a competitive award presented to highest achieving tenure track faculty at Montana State University. She has also established a study abroad program studying art exhibitions around the globe. She maintains her own active art studio in downtown Billings in addition to her own studio work.

