Harrison Gillen was getting ready for work in his home in the greater Shepherd area Tuesday night when he heard what sounded like a mortar bomb hitting his house.
He saw an explosion of bright purples, yellows, and greens, and smoke and sparks began shooting out of the home’s outlets.
Gillen, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, said that a mortar explosion was the best sound he could compare it to.
His garage started filling with smoke and his basement’s plumbing gave way. Water filled the room.
“I thought my house was attacked, to be honest,” Gillen said. “Afterward though, I put two and two together and realized it had been struck by lightning. I had no electricity and my outlets were smoking and arcing. Then I heard what sounded like a waterfall in my basement.”
Tuesday night’s storm brought a lightning bolt that touched down on his home’s metal fence post facing north, which conducted into the electric wiring inside. The house did not start on fire.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department, and Worden Volunteer Fire Department responded at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, where officials cut a hole in the wall to check the wiring. The voltage from the bolt traveled through the ground rod, where the wires and plumbing are installed, and blew a fitting on one of the pipes.
Gillen’s home uses water from a private well.
During a thunderstorm residents should refrain from using the shower or washing dishes to prevent being electrocuted, said Shepherd Volunteer Fire Chief Phil Ehlers.
“Because it was on the ground and the plumbing is hooked up to the ground, it blew one of the fittings off of the pressure tank on the well system,” Ehlers said.
Where the bolt entered the home, the insulation was burned, and the yard’s chain link fence was welded onto the fence posts.
The house had no power or water access Wednesday. A faint smell, something akin to smoldering fireworks, still filled his living room. Gillen didn’t know how much it would cost to fix the damage, but said he had home insurance.
In the past year or two, there have been a couple of lightning structure fires, but Billings fire marshal Mike Spini couldn't give a specific number. According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2007 to 2011, U.S. local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 22,600 fires per year that were started by lightning.
Lightning will take the course that offers the least resistance, like wiring and plumbing, Spini said. He said that he’s seen houses get away without catching on fire after they’ve been struck.
Gillen said for now he’ll be staying at a hotel.
“It’s one of those freak things,” Gillen said. “Hopefully it won’t happen again. Lightning isn’t supposed to hit the same area twice.”