Limber Pine Lane duplex fire causes total loss

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire truck

A structure fire Monday night at 4233 Limber Pine Lane caused approximately $500,000 in damage.

The Billings Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:22 p.m., according to a media release from the department. The fire caused severe damage to a garage, extended into the attic above the garage and spread throughout a duplex. Both units of the duplex are a complete loss.

Limited visibility and structure stability delayed the fire investigation until Tuesday. In a news release, Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender said it appeared liquid accelerant was poured in front of the building’s front door and ignited, causing the fire.

The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The property and contents are insured.

