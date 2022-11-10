Lingering storm triggers Billings' residential plowing

Snow was falling fast enough early Thursday that by 7 a.m. 6th Avenue North in Billings looked like it had never been plowed; crews had been out plowing it since 3 a.m.

Since Monday evening nearly a foot of snow has fallen intermittently on Billings as a couple of storms have made their way across the region. Wednesday night into Thursday between 4 and 6 inches fell on the city, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered snowfall across three days can make it challenging for city crews to keep roads clear compared to when a single storm drops snow in one day. Sanding trucks have been out since late Monday working on city arterial and collector streets and then plow trucks were dispatched as snow continued to accumulate, according to Billings Public Works.

By sunup Thursday morning enough snow had fallen that Billings Public Works activated its residential plowing teams to join the city crews clearing arterial roads. The residential plow teams — a private company with a contract with the city — began their work Thursday evening in the Heights.

Public Works uses an interactive snow and ice management map that "provides live updates as the contractor progresses through different areas of Billings."

The city is divided into six residential plow areas and plow crews move through those zones clockwise, starting with Area 1 in the north and swinging east, then south and finally west. Each time it snows during the season and crews head out to plow they start in the next zone following the last zone they plowed. It usually takes crews 24 hours to clear one zone.

It's early in the season for residential plowing; last winter Billings didn't have to activate its residential plows until February after a storm dropped eight inches of snow on the city.

The year before that the city only used residential plows once, which left plenty of funding in the bank for residential snow removal in 2021.

On average, city property owners pay $6.22 a year for residential snow plowing. Each year the city collects a total of about $445,000 for residential snow plowing, enough to cover plowing for approximately four heavy snowstorms.

Overall, plowing snow in the city is paid for from two different pots of money.

The first pot — the city's main plowing budget — is the Public Works operational budget and gets spent every year regardless of snowfall as it pays in large part the wages of the full-time public works employees who work year-round. When they aren't plowing during the winter, they're working on their usual maintenance projects.

When a snowstorm hits that requires plowing, Public Works declares it a "plowing event" and workers move from a regular eight-hour shift to a 12-on/12-off schedule, which means those workers are earning four hours of overtime on every shift. Their responsibility is to clear the city's arterial roads.

The second pot of money comes from the fees collected from property owners through the special street maintenance district, which covers the costs of plowing residential and side streets, a job that's done for the city by a contractor.

In 2017, the Billings City Council approved the creation of the special district, which collects the $445,000 a year from city residents. That budget is set up so that funds not spent on residential plowing one year roll over to the next.