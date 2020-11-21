Lisa Watson named president of Northwest College

POWELL, Wyo. — The Northwest College Board of Trustees recently appointed Lisa Watson interim president of the college. Watson has served as vice president for administrative services at NWC since 2014.

Watson was selected several times to serve as acting president in NWC President Stefani Hicswa’s absence. Hicswa was chosen new chancellor of Montana State University Billings in October.

In addition to nearly six years of service at the college, Watson has a diverse background that draws on a history of small business, corporate and CPA experience. She also served as interim president at Miles Community College in Montana from May 2013 to Jan. 2014.

Watson earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Colorado in 1990 and an MBA from the University of Miami in 2001, according to a press release from NWC. She was certified as a public accountant in the state of Florida the following year. She is also a CPA in the state of Wyoming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0