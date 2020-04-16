List of 82 programs to be cut at Montana State University Billings

Montana State University Billings announced plans to eliminate 82 programs, including bachelor's degrees in English, mathematics, and Spanish, on Thursday.
Those programs include:
City College
Energy Technician, Certificate
Construction Management, Certificate
Accounting Assistant, Certificate
Paramedic: General, Medical, and Trauma, Certificates
College of Health Professions and Science
Rehabilitation & Related Serv., Associate
Associate of Science, Allied Health, Associate
Associate of Science, Env. Sci, Associate
Outdoor Adventure Leadership, Fire Science, Bachelor
Interdisciplinary Studies Exercise & Sport Leadership, Master
Health & Recreation Adventure Leadership, Master
Outdoor Adventure Leadership, Minor
Health & PE Teaching (K-12), Minor
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
Art Studio & Art History, Bachelor
Art Studio with Minor, Bachelor
Art History & Minor, Bachelor
Art Education, Minor
Communication: Organizational, Minor
English, Literature emphasis, Bachelor
English, Writing emphasis, Bachelor
English, Linguistics emphasis, Bachelor
English, Creative Writing Option, Minor
English, Literature Option, Minor
English, Professional Writing Option, Minor
International Studies, Minor
International Studies, Asia, Minor
International Studies, Comparative Arts, Minor
International Studies, General, Minor
International Studies, Latin America, Minor
Philosophy, Minor
Philosophy, Religious Studies, Minor
Spanish, Teaching Option, Bachelor
Spanish, Bachelor
Spanish Education, Minor
History, Minor
Mathematics, Bachelor
Computer Science, Minor
Mathematics, Minor
Statistics, Minor
Music Business Option, Bachelor
Music, Minor
Criminal Justice, Minor
Pre-Law, Bachelor
Political Science, Emphasis: General, Minor
Political Science, Emphasis: Pre-Law, Minor
Political Science, Emphasis: Public Administration, Minor
Sociology, Bachelor
Women's Studies, Minor
Interdisciplinary Honors, Minor
Social Science (Broadfield) Endorsement, Non-Degree
College of Business
Finance, Minor
College of Education
Education, Associate
Curriculum & Instruction Teacher Licensure, Secondary, Political Science, Master
Reading, Bachelor
Secondary Education Pre Opt Pre-Adinistration, Bachelor
Special Education, Secondary BSED, Spanish, Bachelor
PSTB Endorsement-Education, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement-Educ, Math, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement Art K-12, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement English, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement History, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement Mathematics, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement PE & Health, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement Political Science, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement Reading K-12, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement Spanish, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement Early Childhood, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement School Counseling, Non-Degree
PSTB Endorsement Sped Education, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, TER, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, Mathematics, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, Health and PE, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, History, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, Art K-12, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, Broadfield Science, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, English, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, Political Science, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, Music, Non-Degree
PSTB Teacher Certification, Spanish K-12, Non-Degree
Secondary Teacher Licensure Program, Non-Degree
A second round of cuts to programs at MSUB will eliminate 82 programs, including bachelor's degrees in English, mathematics, and Spanish.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.