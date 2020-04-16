List of 82 programs to be cut at Montana State University Billings

List of 82 programs to be cut at Montana State University Billings

Montana State University Billings announced plans to eliminate 82 programs, including bachelor's degrees in English, mathematics, and Spanish, on Thursday. 

Those programs include:

City College

Energy Technician, Certificate

Construction Management, Certificate

Accounting Assistant, Certificate

Paramedic: General, Medical, and Trauma, Certificates

College of Health Professions and Science

Rehabilitation & Related Serv., Associate

Associate of Science, Allied Health, Associate

Associate of Science, Env. Sci, Associate

Outdoor Adventure Leadership, Fire Science, Bachelor

Interdisciplinary Studies Exercise & Sport Leadership, Master

Health & Recreation Adventure Leadership, Master

Outdoor Adventure Leadership, Minor

Health & PE Teaching (K-12), Minor

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

Art Studio & Art History, Bachelor

Art Studio with Minor, Bachelor

Art History & Minor, Bachelor

Art Education, Minor

Communication: Organizational, Minor

English, Literature emphasis, Bachelor

English, Writing emphasis, Bachelor

English, Linguistics emphasis, Bachelor

English, Creative Writing Option, Minor

English, Literature Option, Minor

English, Professional Writing Option, Minor

International Studies, Minor

International Studies, Asia, Minor

International Studies, Comparative Arts, Minor

International Studies, General, Minor

International Studies, Latin America, Minor

Philosophy, Minor

Philosophy, Religious Studies, Minor

Spanish, Teaching Option, Bachelor

Spanish, Bachelor

Spanish Education, Minor

History, Minor

Mathematics, Bachelor

Computer Science, Minor

Mathematics, Minor

Statistics, Minor

Music Business Option, Bachelor

Music, Minor

Criminal Justice, Minor

Pre-Law, Bachelor

Political Science, Emphasis: General, Minor

Political Science, Emphasis: Pre-Law, Minor

Political Science, Emphasis: Public Administration, Minor

Sociology, Bachelor

Women's Studies, Minor

Interdisciplinary Honors, Minor

Social Science (Broadfield) Endorsement, Non-Degree

College of Business

Finance, Minor

College of Education

Education, Associate

Curriculum & Instruction Teacher Licensure, Secondary, Political Science, Master

Reading, Bachelor

Secondary Education Pre Opt Pre-Adinistration, Bachelor

Special Education, Secondary BSED, Spanish, Bachelor

PSTB Endorsement-Education, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement-Educ, Math, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement Art K-12, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement English, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement History, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement Mathematics, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement PE & Health, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement Political Science, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement Reading K-12, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement Spanish, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement Early Childhood, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement School Counseling, Non-Degree

PSTB Endorsement Sped Education, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, TER, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, Mathematics, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, Health and PE, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, History, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, Art K-12, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, Broadfield Science, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, English, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, Political Science, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, Music, Non-Degree

PSTB Teacher Certification, Spanish K-12, Non-Degree

Secondary Teacher Licensure Program, Non-Degree

