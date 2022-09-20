'Literally killing this community': More cases of gun violence in Billings lead to criminal charges

Four Billings residents were shot in three separate incidents over the course of two days last week, and charges have been filed against the alleged shooters in several of those cases.

A woman has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide, and a man is facing two counts of assault with a weapon. Both are 18 years old, contributing to the rash of Billings teens and young adults accused of violent crimes in recent weeks.

“These firearms and these dangerous weapons are literally killing this community," said Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses on Tuesday. "…Somehow, someway, it needs to be made clear that that’s unacceptable.”

Early Friday morning, Billings police responded to a shooting at the Terrace Apartments on North 25th Street. They found a man in one of the rooms with two gunshots wounds. While waiting for an ambulance, the man identified the alleged shooter as Kylee Jo Tushka. Investigators found three spent bullet casings inside the room. One live round was outside the front door, according to charging documents, which had multiple bullet holes through it.

The victim later told police he had loaned his vehicle to Tushka a few days prior, and she allegedly refused to give it back. The night of the shooting, the victim said he heard a knock at his front door. Tushka was allegedly standing at the door, wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie, and had a gun pointed at him. Without saying anything she started firing, according to court documents. He told police he heard three shots before he managed to close the door, get out of the way of the gunfire, and call 911.

Officers arrested Tushka later that morning outside of a residence on the 2100 block of Alderson Avenue, near Burlington Park. After she refused to confirm her name, they searched her backpack, court documents said. Police allegedly found a nylon gun holster and a box of ammunition. Police have yet to find the weapon used in the shooting.

Tushka’s name was confirmed, and she agreed to an interview. She allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, and getting rid of the gun. She was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Friday.

She pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence during her initial appearance before Judge Moses. Moses set Tushka’s bond at $100,000, while citing no prior criminal history. A conviction for attempted deliberate homicide comes with the possibility of life in prison.

Nathan Pretty Weasel also appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Prosecutors allege Pretty Weasel fired a single round that hit two people on the Rims on Saturday.

Police were called to the Billings Clinic in response to two people being treated for gunshot wounds, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. Both were at the Rims with friends, according to statements taken from multiple witnesses, when a fight erupted.

A group of people, Pretty Weasel among them, was allegedly demanding to fight with a woman, who was being defended by another group that included the victims, according to charging documents. A melee ensued between members of both groups when a man pulled a gun and fired one round. The bullet went through the 18-year-old man and hit the 17-year-old girl.

Witness testimony and video recordings allegedly identified Pretty Weasel as the shooter. Police arrested Pretty Weasel that same morning and searched warrant for his home. They allegedly found a firearm and holster consistent with one described by a witness to the shooting. Pretty Weasel refused to provide a statement to officers, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, four teenage boys allegedly opened fire on a Billings home. One of those boys, a 17-year-old, has been charged as an adult with six counts of assault with a weapon. Inside one of the boys’ homes, investigators found an arsenal of weapons that included handguns, a stolen rifle with a suppressor and a shotgun with no serial number.

Several people, most of them teens, were charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker in January. A 16-year-old faces a negligent homicide charge after he fired a round during an apparent fight that ricocheted and hit Parker in the side. Others are facing obstruction charges on allegations of attempting to disrupt the investigation into Parker’s death.

“The problem is these guns are just easily available to whomever,” said Judge Moses during Pretty Weasel’s arraignment, lamenting the number of violent crimes that have appeared on the court’s calendar over the past nine months.

Moses set Pretty Weasel’s bond at $50,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still in custody at YCDF. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison and fined up to $50,000.

Later on Saturday, a 37-year-old man was shot while in the intersection of Fourth Street South and South 30th Street. While the man was hospitalized, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette he has since declined to cooperate with investigators, and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.