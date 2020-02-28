Literature, modern songs, and #metoo are being stitched into contemporary works

Titled “This is Women’s Work,” Kuntz has nearly 70 pieces on display through March 27 at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Works are from her fabric and embroidery series titled “Things You Once Told Me,” and an extension of the project, “Things I Told Myself,” using embroidery arts to confront and heal from trauma.

The work is impactful, yet simple. Beautiful fabrics contrast with stitched phrases. “Whore.” “You’re despicable.” “You’re the reason that I want to kill myself.”

Kuntz, who is 26, taught herself embroidery in 2017 when she launched this series.

“With some of the things that were said that I embroidered on the works, looking at that for X amount of hours, you kind of have to come to terms with it, and then you kind of get over it,” Kuntz said.

She described the action as a therapeutic tool that brought these feelings out of hiding for herself. “I didn’t want to think about it, I didn’t want to try to combat it, but now I am doing that by getting it out, stitch by stitch.”