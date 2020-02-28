Literature, modern songs, and #metoo are being stitched into contemporary works

A woman’s place in the art world has never been equal.
Representations of women in fine art are often created by men, and works by women have historically been underrepresented in art museums and galleries. Many fabric and textile works done primarily by women have been relegated to a craft, excluding women from categories of fine art by devaluing products of feminine domestic labor.
But, many young women are picking up the needles and thread, challenging this disparity by reclaiming an old tradition.
Ellen Kuntz, whose latest show features embroidery work and fabric applique, has been studying art and women’s movements for her history degree at MSU Billings. And, she has found inspiration in women of the early 20th century who came together to stitch signs and banners advocating for voting and women’s rights, as well as the Guerilla Girls, a collective of feminist artists who first rattled the New York art movement in the 1980s with their protests and posters asking, “Do women have to be naked to get into the Met Museum?”
“The only way that females could be in the museum was if they were nude and most likely painted by a man, photographed by a man, or sculpted by a man,” Kuntz said. “As women, we can reclaim ourselves and fight that by doing artwork we’ve been told is traditionally worthless or craft based.”
Titled “This is Women’s Work,” Kuntz has nearly 70 pieces on display through March 27 at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Works are from her fabric and embroidery series titled “Things You Once Told Me,” and an extension of the project, “Things I Told Myself,” using embroidery arts to confront and heal from trauma.
The work is impactful, yet simple. Beautiful fabrics contrast with stitched phrases. “Whore.” “You’re despicable.” “You’re the reason that I want to kill myself.”
Kuntz, who is 26, taught herself embroidery in 2017 when she launched this series.
“With some of the things that were said that I embroidered on the works, looking at that for X amount of hours, you kind of have to come to terms with it, and then you kind of get over it,” Kuntz said.
She described the action as a therapeutic tool that brought these feelings out of hiding for herself. “I didn’t want to think about it, I didn’t want to try to combat it, but now I am doing that by getting it out, stitch by stitch.”
In the companion series, “Things I Told Myself,” she found her self-talk to be detrimental at times, empowering at others: “I’m not going to take responsibility for your actions.” “I’m not going to be quiet so that you can be comfortable.”
The works hang en masse in a small corner of the gallery’s performance room. Kuntz said she hung the show like a patchwork quilt.
“Healing and combating trauma is not linear. When you’re healing you’re going to be two steps forward, and maybe three steps back. Things change, and different things trigger you at different moments. I felt like hanging it in a chaotic quilt-like pattern was best for the narrative.”
Threaded portraits
Barbie Martin, who began stitching in her 20s, has been heavily influenced by the decorative arts of the Victorian era. For more than a decade, the embroidery artist has been finding inspiration from ancient tapestries and historical figures in literature for her artistic portraiture stitched atop linen.
“I like the idea of having an image of someone that you can have next to you,” she said. “It’s like you have a piece of them right there.”
She’s drawn to facial features, distinctive noses and expressive eyes, and often chooses “sad looking” expressions. Using their photographs, Martin traces the outlines onto a pattern and then stitches the portraits.
“It’s so romantic, and heartfelt. I’ve always been very attracted to the sadder, darker things, maybe because people don’t pay attention to them enough," Martin said. "But my art really doesn’t seem to be as sad as things that influence me are.”
Martin's work feels like a celebration of someone. She works in the negative space of the canvas, where faces emerge in outlines that jump brightly from the delicate linen.
Martin primarily stitches women and is inspired by female figures who were exalted or admonished throughout history and literature, such as Hester Prynne from “The Scarlet Letter” or Elaine of Astolat, popularized by Alfred Tennyson’s “The Lady of Shalott.”
She’s self-taught, using embroidery books and studying Jacobean crewelwork, a technique using wool to create a more dimensional stitch, originating in the 17th century depicting animals and flowering plants.
These adornments and embellishments flourished in upper-class households and were done primarily by women. “It was a way to keep their time,” Martin said.
In Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter,” embroidery is turned on Hester Prynn as a form of punishment and used to humiliate and mark her.
From Hawthorne's text: “Her attire … seemed to express the attitude of her spirit, the desperate recklessness of her mood, by its wild and picturesque peculiarity. But the point which drew all eyes … was that SCARLET LETTER, so fantastically embroidered and illuminated upon her bosom. It had the effect of a spell, taking her out of the ordinary relations with humanity, and enclosing her in a sphere by herself.”
Prynn would wear that letter until she died, even after she was allowed to remove it.
“Embroidery has been used as a means for women to express themselves throughout history, and although hers was to mark her as sinful and was a punishment, the way that she embellished her letter ‘A’ showed how resilient beauty can be,” Martin described.
Martin, who works at Barnes and Noble, said literature plays a large role in her life, and intersects for inspiration. “I like underdogs of the stories,” she said. “I made the purse as a way to embrace the things that puritanism labeled incorrectly, although I really don't take myself that seriously.”
Intrigued and horrified by the treatment of women historically, Martin has been collecting names and stories of women accused of witchcraft in colonial times, such as Mary Webster, who was hanged but survived. Margaret Atwood crafted a narrative poem called “Half-Hanged Mary” about the witch, who also inspired Atwood’s “Handmaid’s Tale.”
“That’s one of my obsessions,” Martin described, “witch trials and the tragedy of these people who were marginalized and became scapegoats for people who were frightened by life.”
The names keep coming, Martin said, as certain countries still persecute and execute women accused of witchcraft. Her hope is to create an embroidered project centered on these women, though it’s hard to find portraiture or descriptions of many of them, Martin said.
“It’s really depressing but I want these people to be known about,” she said. “I would like to do something to help them be remembered.”
Kuntz, whose grandmother taught her how to sew, plans to continue using textile arts to make a statement.
She views the act of embroidery as a way to reclaim an ancient art, but to also redefine the narrative of women’s work and push back against the stereotype that this art form must be “pretty and kept.”
“I want to examine the relationship more about how fiber art textile art, embroidery, applique, needlework has been considered traditionally crafts and women’s work, and how it’s actually forms of art and that you don’t need an education to understand it, appreciate it, do it, any of that. It’s really art for the masses,” Kuntz said.