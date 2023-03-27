Little Big Horn College received nearly $2 million for a Crow cultural center and is seeking community input on the building design, programming and activities.

The Little Big Horn College Center of Apsáalooke Culture & History is expected to preserve and promote Crow culture, language and history while inspiring pride in Indigenous identity.

While the tribal college received funding from the Economic Development Administration for the planning and design phases of the project, the institution continues to raise money for the actual construction of the center.

The college is holding several public meetings this week to collect community feedback. Details are listed below.

Tuesday, March 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center in Pryor

Wednesday, March 29 from noon to 2 p.m. in the log culture building at Little Big Horn College for elders with lunch provided. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the same building for tribal college students, faculty and staff with refreshments and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for community members with a meal provided.

Thursday, March 30 at the Senior Center on the hill in Lodge Grass from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Tim Bernardis at tim@lbhc.edu or 406-638-3113.