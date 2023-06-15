In 1969, when Jim Real Bird was 13 years old, he got to feel like a real Crow warrior.

In the first few weeks of the school year, Real Bird joined hundreds of other Crow community members to reenact the Battle of Little Bighorn for the upcoming film, Little Big Man. At 13, Real Bird was among the youngest riders, though he thinks some people may have exaggerated their ages to make the cut.

“I never saw the cameras,” he recalled. “There was no, ‘Lights, camera, action.’ They just turned us loose with the horses. There was no acting. It was real stuff. It was real riding.”

Real Bird said he could hardly see as the hundreds of horses and riders raced through Medicine Tail Coulee.

“You could smell the dust and the sage in the air,” Real Bird recalled. “It was the closest thing to being a real warrior. I can’t really explain it, but when you’re young, your mind is more imaginative.”

Little Big Man, based on a novel by Thomas Berger, premiered in December 1970 and was the second highest-grossing film in 1971. The film is a parody of the Western genre and particularly satirizes the myth of the American frontier. Directed by Arthur Penn and starring Dustin Hoffman, the movie was revolutionary for its time, as it humanized Native Americans.

In Billings, the premiere was a big deal. “Hot fry bread, kick ball and Indian dances heralded the beginning of Little Big Man Day,” the Billings Gazette wrote on Dec. 16, 1970. Real Bird remembers watching the movie with his friends when it premiered in Montana.

“We were all laughing,” he said. “It made us feel good to know we were part of it. It was fun to see people we knew on screen and it was fun to remember the time filming.”

The movie was meaningful to a lot of people. Tim Bernardis saw Little Big Man at a drive-in theater with his brother. He recorded the dialogue on a cassette player and would listen to it over and over again in the months that followed.

“It made a powerful impact on me,” he said. “It gave me a sense of the injustices that were visited upon Native peoples in the 19th century.”

Next week, Little Big Horn College is hosting a three-day symposium to celebrate the film and educate community members on its making. The event — made possible through a $132,000 grant from the National Park Service — is free and open to the public.

An exhibit will feature memorabilia posters associated with the film and photographs from the set and of the actors. The symposium will include a screening of the movie, discussions on the film's fictions and historical realities as well as the significance of the film for its time. Panels will also include recounted stories from Crow community members who participated in the filming.

C. Adrian Heidenreich, a consultant for museum exhibits and cultural/economic development projects, helped plan the symposium and corresponding exhibit, which he said will explore how Native Americans were portrayed in film.

“Little Big Man was key to beginning to change some of those (stereotypes) and giving opportunities to Indigenous people to have major parts or more prominent parts in movies,” he said.

Bernardis, the project director, said he hopes attendees will understand the significance of the film for its time.

“It was really revolutionary,” he said. “It was the first major movie with a huge national audience in which Natives were portrayed as people, not just as noble savages.”

Little Big Man symposium details:

Monday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be lectures about history of the battle, and myths and symbolism of the movie as well as a screening of Little Big Man at Hardin Middle School.

Tuesday, June 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., there will be panel discussions with Native perspectives and experiences related to the film. A bus will take attendees to Medicine Tail Coulee at 2 p.m. The bus will leave from Hardin Middle School.

Wednesday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be more discussions and panels on the film’s meaning and Crow experience.

The events are free and open to the public, with lunch and snacks provided.

For a more detailed schedule, visit littlebigmanproject.com or call 406-638-3123