Little Bighorn National Monument goes to a cashless fee system

Little Bighorn goes to a cashless fee system

On November 1, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument transitioned to a fully cashless fee system, and will only accept credit card, debit card, mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees. Fees at Little Bighorn are collected at the entrance and in the visitor center in winter.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase an America the Beautiful Interagency Pass online at https://store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html before arriving. Prepaid debit and credit cards are available at many retailers in Billing, Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming.

Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor, and resource protection services, and more. Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.