Little Shell Tribe member raises funds with art for survivors and families impacted by boarding schools

“It’s slow going," Gray described. "Everything is handmade with the help of power tools.” Learning stone densities, his process has evolved, and each piece has become a bit more refined.

Gray doesn’t have an artistic background, and said he doesn’t consider himself to be an artist. But when Holly Netz, owner of Simply Local Marketplace on Shiloh Road, saw some of Gray’s works on Instagram, she contacted Gray to sell his works in the store, which features exclusively Montana-made products.

"When I was looking for artists for the shop, immediately I was like, 'Oh my gosh, his work is beautiful! What is that stone?' I have nothing else like it."

Gray recently finished the process of becoming certified by the state to sell his artwork under the designation “Native American Made in Montana,” a certification the state provides when the product is made by an enrolled member of a Montana tribe.

“Apparently this stuff makes me an artist,” Gray laughed. “This is the way I know how I can help, and I want to make sure I can do that the best way I can.”

You can catch Gray selling his works on Saturday at a booth at Strawberry Festival, taking place under Skypoint in downtown Billings from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gray is also accepting cash donations for the charity, which can be sent to @Jerrid-Gray via Venmo, and he is asking other artists to join in the cause and donate artwork. Email downtownjerrid@gmail.com for details.

