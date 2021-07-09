Little Shell Tribe member raises funds with art for survivors and families impacted by boarding schools

When Jerrid Gray heard about the hundreds of unmarked graves of Native children found recently at boarding schools in Canada, he felt helpless, and he knew such atrocities were not too far removed from his own family’s history.
“I was born in Montana,” said Gray, an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. “It is so close … if I was just born across that arbitrary line I could have been made to go to these schools.”
Such government-funded boarding schools in Canada, primarily run by the Catholic Church, were operating into the 1990s, and have come under scrutiny recently as the remains of hundreds of First Nations children forced to attend these schools have been discovered.
The story of forced attendance at boarding schools is all too familiar for Native American families, and Gray’s great-grandfather attended Chemawa Indian School in Oregon in the early 1900s. A recent call by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for federal review of Indian boarding schools — with an emphasis on cemeteries and potential burial sites — may bring such scrutiny to the United States.
“They tried to erase our culture, erase our heritage, erase us from this land,” Gray said. His helpless feeling shifted to anger, and then to action.
For the past two years Gray has been creating sculptures from travertine (a type of limestone), and he’s selling his entire collection of artwork to raise funds for the National Native American Board School Healing Coalition. He pulled his works, on display at the Downtown Billings Alliance and Simply Local Marketplace, to offer for sale during Saturday’s Strawberry Festival.
“I know that it is not a lot, but any money that I can raise to give to Native American charities is the only way I can think of helping, because I honestly don’t know what else to do,” Gray said.
An assortment of carved travertine sculptures, coasters, and clocks will be for sale, ranging in price from $50 to $150. A handful of other artists have joined the cause by donating art, photography, jewelry, and beadwork, including Darcey Fatzinger, Jim Carnathan, Emma Berry, Zach Gray, and Holly Netz.
Gray’s works are uniquely tied to the Little Shell Tribe, made from stone pulled from a quarry outside of Gardiner, which the tribe recently purchased. The softer stone comes in a variety of hues, from porcelain white to a glowing golden yellow to dusty rose. The stone can be porous, displaying various pits when it’s carved, while others are incredibly dense, appearing like granite.
Gray worked for Downtown Billings Alliance's Business Improvement District for many years and is now the production manager for the Little Shell Tribe, which gained federal recognition in January 2020. After the purchase of the quarry, he wanted to get to know the stone and equipment a bit better as they begin operations. Utilizing the on-site equipment as well as smaller tile and rock saws, a sandblaster and drilling tools he began carving the stone into sculpture.
“It’s slow going," Gray described. "Everything is handmade with the help of power tools.” Learning stone densities, his process has evolved, and each piece has become a bit more refined.
Gray doesn’t have an artistic background, and said he doesn’t consider himself to be an artist. But when Holly Netz, owner of Simply Local Marketplace on Shiloh Road, saw some of Gray’s works on Instagram, she contacted Gray to sell his works in the store, which features exclusively Montana-made products.
"When I was looking for artists for the shop, immediately I was like, 'Oh my gosh, his work is beautiful! What is that stone?' I have nothing else like it."
Gray recently finished the process of becoming certified by the state to sell his artwork under the designation “Native American Made in Montana,” a certification the state provides when the product is made by an enrolled member of a Montana tribe.
“Apparently this stuff makes me an artist,” Gray laughed. “This is the way I know how I can help, and I want to make sure I can do that the best way I can.”
You can catch Gray selling his works on Saturday at a booth at Strawberry Festival, taking place under Skypoint in downtown Billings from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gray is also accepting cash donations for the charity, which can be sent to @Jerrid-Gray via Venmo, and he is asking other artists to join in the cause and donate artwork. Email downtownjerrid@gmail.com for details.