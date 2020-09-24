Live fire training planned at airport canceled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: The live fire training scheduled at the airport on Thursday has been canceled.

The Billings Logan International Airport will conduct FAA-required live fire training at the airport, for Aviation and Transit Department, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Division employees. The training will take place at from 7:30-10 p.m. on Thursday at the airport's burn training facility located in the northwest section of the airport property.

According to a press release from the City of Billings, flames and smoke may be visible in the area, particularly in the Heights.

While the FAA has provided relief for airport fire services in some areas due to virus concerns, the continuing training programs for airport firefighters remain a requirement in order to comply with the airport’s operating certificate.

