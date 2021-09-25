Live fire training scheduled at Billings airport on Sept. 28

The Billings Logan International Airport will be conducting FAA required live fire training at the airport for the Aviation and Transit Department, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Division employees.

It is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. Flames may be visible in the area and particularly the Billings Heights during this period, but should not be of concern.

These live burn scenarios are conducted in order for personnel to gain experience in vehicle water cannon fire extinguishing tactics. According to FAA regulations, airport firefighters must complete the scheduled training within the anniversary month of the previous training.

The airport's burn training facility is located in the northwest section of the airport property. The facility provides an over 1,000-foot diameter non-combustible area around it and in excess of 7,000 gallons of firefighting water/agent on site. Further, the training area collects and contains all discharges to prevent any contamination.

