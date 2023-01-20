Local artist Terri Porta selected as Artist-in-Residence

Billings has contracted with local artist, Terri Porta, for one year as an artist-in-residence thanks in part to an Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and the City of Billings Planning and Community Services Department.

Nationwide, artists are contributing to community planning and design to improve economic development, road safety, health outcomes, and more. Through the Mobilize the MAGIC City project, Porta will work with a project advisory committee to develop a formal process to involve art and artists in everyday civic life.

Porta will be tasked with advancing the city’s goals, including creating a robust and creative public engagement process, promoting economic vitality, beautifying the built environment, and improving safety. At the conclusion of this project, she will have created a minimum of two placemaking hubs along Billings’ first bikeway, a feasibility study for a public arts commission, and a placemaking playbook documenting the successful processes used.

The exact form of creative placemaking hubs will be decided collaboratively with residents. Examples of potential placemaking hubs could include street art, a neighborhood gathering space, or a sidewalk stamped with poetry.

Porta was selected from a talented pool of candidates due to her ability to work in diverse forms of public art, her excitement to engage with the public and allow them to inform her work, and her commitment to equity.

She describes herself as an outgoing artist and is excited to get to know the community better. She has created vibrant public art pieces across our city and region ranging from murals to interactive sculptures.

“I have a passion for public art and I love my community and I love seeing the two come together,” Porta says.

While the City of Billings is the official awardee for the Our Town grant, “Mobilize the MAGIC City” is a collaborative effort that would not happen without several important partners.

Porta will also be working with leaders from the Healthy By Design Coalition, which is experienced in creative placemaking from efforts on Billings’ South Side; Carolyn Martin Kennedy, a talented local artist representing the Billings Arts Association; and Billings Councilmember Denise Joy and the City of Billings’ Active Transportation Planner, Elyse Monat, who will help her navigate the ins-and-outs of local government.

National expert, Ben Stone, will also contract with the Mobilize the MAGIC City project to bring his years of experience running artist-in-residence and creative placemaking programs to Billings.