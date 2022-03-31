Local Coca Cola bottler breaks ground on new facility in Billings

Local bottler and distributor Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country broke ground Thursday for its new facility at the Harnish Trade Center, a manufacturing park south of I-90 near the Zoo Drive Exit.

High Country's new $50 million complex will be built on 10.5 acres with a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, a 80,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, a 76,000 square-foot fleet shop and 20,000 square-foot truck bay.

High Country has long had a warehouse in Billings, which distributes Coke products throughout the region that have been manufactured in Bismarck, North Dakota and shipped in from Denver and Bellevue, Washington.

The new 30,000 square-foot manufacturing facility High Country will build means many of the Coke products it distributes will now be produced in Billings. The new facilities at Harnish will carry over the company's 60 warehouse jobs and add an additional 50 full-time jobs at the manufacturing facility.

City infrastructure didn't extend to the site where High Country had planned to build, so Big Sky Economic Development and the City of Billings each pitched in $250,000 to help pay for the 4,300 feet of water and sewer lines that needed to be installed to bring the property onto the city's utilities. High Country paid roughly $1 million to extend the infrastructure.

By extending the utilities to the new bottling plant, other portions of the Harnish Trade Center will be ready for development, which makes the property easier to market to companies looking to set up shop in Billings, said representatives from the city and Big Sky Economic Development.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country is family-owned and based out of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company distributes Coke products in portions of Minnesota, North and South Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.

