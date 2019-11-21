{{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 21, hot drinks at coffee shops around Billings will provide Montana Tobacco Quit Line messages. The hot drink sleeves and stamped cups promote the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout.

Participating coffee shops include Ebon Coffee Collective, The Annex Coffee House and Bakery, MōAV Coffee, and Rocky Mountain College and MSU Billings food services coffee shops.

The annual Great American Smokeout, on the third Thursday each November, encourages people to take the first step to quit using tobacco products. The businesses have agreed to use the sleeves or stamped cups during the Smokeout to promote Montana’s Quit Line, 1-800-784-8669. The shops will also provide flyers from the American Cancer Society about quitting tobacco, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

