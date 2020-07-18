Local economy takes a hit from scaled-down Big Sky State Games

Even a downsized Big Sky State Games is good news for hotels and restaurants in the Billings area.
Normally, visitors to the region for the the multi-day, multi-sport competition drop more than a million dollars into the local economy.
Many of the State Games events were knocked out by COVID-19 restrictions, although several hundred athletes and their family members are still expected to participate, bringing some much needed money to businesses in the area.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to still hold the Big Sky State Games, even if they are downsized this year," said Alex Tyson with the non-profit Visit Billings. "I think that we’ve taken for granted events like these, which are so important for the city and its businesses."
The American Hotel and Lodging Association reports that as of July 8 the hotel industry in the United States has lost more than $40 billion in revenue since mid-February. During the first week of July, 60% of hotel rooms remained empty.
In Montana, the hotels and motels that didn’t close altogether as cases of COVID-19 escalated in the state operated on a limited basis. According to the AHLA, of the nearly 38,500 jobs supported by the hotel industry in Montana, 17,299 have been lost to the wave of layoffs and furloughs resulting from the loss in revenue.
Historically, the State Games have brought in up to $1.6 million from competitors and their families who visited Billings.
For the week leading up to the games, Boothill Inn and Suites operated with a full staff, for an anticipated capacity of about 70%. That’s down from the norm when every room has been full for the week during the 20 years that Shelli Mann has been the manager of hotel.
Mann said the hotel, which has not closed during the past four months, offered complimentary rooms to first responders, but the number of paying guests decreased to 60% compared to last year. Along with would-be travelers opting to stay home, the cancellation of local events gouged the city’s hotel industry. According to Mann, 80% of the staff at the Boothill Inn were laid off.
For the past month, with Mann reporting the hotel’s occupancy leveling out at 70%, all of the nearly 30 full- and part-time employees have returned thanks in part to the increase in road tripping guests from in and out of state.
“One interesting fact is that 70% of all of our bookings are within 24 hours of them checking in…We are also seeing more people booking from out of state, and I personally love that,” Mann said.
Since Monday, Mann said that the occupancy in the hotel has increased by 10%.
In the past two weeks, cases of COVID-19 have doubled in the state, with 2,471 reported as of Saturday. During that time, Yellowstone County surpassed Gallatin in tallying the most infections since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 452 active cases in the county, many stemming from an outbreak at a local care home.
Out-of-state visitors who test positive are not included in the statewide count, but local community spread has consistently made up the bulk of new cases. At the end of June, health officials tied clusters of infections throughout the state to their workplaces, traveling in a vehicle with an infected person, households with a large number of people and weddings.
Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statewide order Wednesday requiring face masks under certain conditions that applies to all counties with four or more active cases.
Tyson, with Visit Billings, said the organization has overhauled its marketing following guidance from the Montana Department of Commerce and the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. In the past, marketing would focus on travelers ranging as far as Seattle, Minneapolis and Dallas. Tyson said the new strategy, in the interest of keeping guests checking into hotels and halting any further spread of the virus, has been localized to appeal to travelers from Montana’s bordering states.
Marketing masks, she said, has also been a part of that strategy.
“The absolute worst thing for us would be for things to get so out of hand that we’d need to close down a second time,” she said.
Steve Wahrlich, owner of the Best Western Plus ClockTower Inn and Suites, said the return of guests to Billings is a double-edged sword for hoteliers.
“One the one side, it’s great to be filling those rooms again, and bringing back our staff, but on the other, there’s this constant priority to make things as safe as possible for both of them,” he said.
PHOTOS: 2020 Big Sky State Games
