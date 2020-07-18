Local economy takes a hit from scaled-down Big Sky State Games

Historically, the State Games have brought in up to $1.6 million from competitors and their families who visited Billings.

For the week leading up to the games, Boothill Inn and Suites operated with a full staff, for an anticipated capacity of about 70%. That’s down from the norm when every room has been full for the week during the 20 years that Shelli Mann has been the manager of hotel.

Mann said the hotel, which has not closed during the past four months, offered complimentary rooms to first responders, but the number of paying guests decreased to 60% compared to last year. Along with would-be travelers opting to stay home, the cancellation of local events gouged the city’s hotel industry. According to Mann, 80% of the staff at the Boothill Inn were laid off.

For the past month, with Mann reporting the hotel’s occupancy leveling out at 70%, all of the nearly 30 full- and part-time employees have returned thanks in part to the increase in road tripping guests from in and out of state.

“One interesting fact is that 70% of all of our bookings are within 24 hours of them checking in…We are also seeing more people booking from out of state, and I personally love that,” Mann said.

Since Monday, Mann said that the occupancy in the hotel has increased by 10%.