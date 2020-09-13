Local Mental Health Walk becomes national virtual event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Billings, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks Montana. This year presents new challenges, so NAMIWalks is going virtual.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the NAMI Billings Beautiful Minds team will participate in NAMIWalks Your Way: A National Day of Hope. Instead of walking a 5K together at Helena, participants will choose an activity of their choice and join virtually with other NAMI affiliates throughout Montana.

Many participants still plan to walk, using their treadmill or going outside in their backyard or to a local park, while taking precautions to stay safe. Participants are encouraged to post pictures of the activities they’re taking part in. NAMI Billings plans to post the pictures on the organization’s website at namibillings.org.

There is no registration fee but fundraising is encouraged. Funds raised support NAMI Billings free local services and mental health programs, according to a press release from the organization.

To help NAMI Billings continue to offer free local mental health programs and services, go to namiwalks.org/team/35477.

NAMI Billings is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

