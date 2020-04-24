Locals enjoy West End cruise event while social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Billings residents have been cooped up in their homes because of the novel coronavirus, and many turned out Friday to take part in a classic car cruise on the West End from the safety of their vehicles.

More than 1,000 cars cruised along 24th Street West Friday evening as part of the "24th On The 24th Covid Cruise" event hosted by Resurrection Automotive. Those watching looked on and admired the hot rods from the safety of their cars. Many sat in the back of hatchbacks, in lawn chairs or looked out through the windshield.

It was an opportunity for residents to be outside and get a taste of normal life.

“We thought it’d be fun to put something on and get people out of their houses and just enjoy some cars and keep social distancing in mind still,” said Matthew Murphy, owner of Resurrection Automotive in Billings. “We want to get out there, get some fresh air and get some business flowing on 24th Street.”

A few local businesses like WinCo, Rimrock Mall, Buffalo Wild Wings, Play It Again Sports, and others allowed participants to park in their empty parking lots. Restaurants also provided discounts on meals delivered car-side. Resurrection Automotive has also seen a business slow-down, as fewer people put money into updating their classic cars.