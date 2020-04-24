Locals enjoy West End cruise event while social distancing

Billings residents have been cooped up in their homes because of the novel coronavirus, and many turned out Friday to take part in a classic car cruise on the West End from the safety of their vehicles.
More than 1,000 cars cruised along 24th Street West Friday evening as part of the "24th On The 24th Covid Cruise" event hosted by Resurrection Automotive. Those watching looked on and admired the hot rods from the safety of their cars. Many sat in the back of hatchbacks, in lawn chairs or looked out through the windshield.
It was an opportunity for residents to be outside and get a taste of normal life.
“We thought it’d be fun to put something on and get people out of their houses and just enjoy some cars and keep social distancing in mind still,” said Matthew Murphy, owner of Resurrection Automotive in Billings. “We want to get out there, get some fresh air and get some business flowing on 24th Street.”
A few local businesses like WinCo, Rimrock Mall, Buffalo Wild Wings, Play It Again Sports, and others allowed participants to park in their empty parking lots. Restaurants also provided discounts on meals delivered car-side. Resurrection Automotive has also seen a business slow-down, as fewer people put money into updating their classic cars.
“I do believe people are concerned about spending money, so cash flow has definitely affected things,” Murphy said.
The steady stream of cars embodied an expansive timeline, from 1920-style cars, to motorcycles, to new Corvettes. The event’s Facebook post had over 10,000 views, Murphy said.
A similar cruise took place last weekend in Billings’ Heights, and Murphy said most people were adhering to social distancing guidelines.
He noted that as restrictions stay in place, it’s important to follow guidelines and traffic laws so that more events like the cruise can be planned over the summer.
“It’s not something Billings does very much,” Murphy said. “Hopefully people respect the law and don’t get crazy so we can do events like this a little bit more often that the community can get some support behind.”
Murphy explained some of 24th Street West’s history, saying that from the 1950s to the 1990s, teens and other car enthusiasts would cruise down this stretch of road, showing off their rides and revving their engines. “No Cruising” signs were also posted up and down the street.
However, motors revved and car hydraulics bounced all along 24th Street Friday evening. Billings resident James Adkins attended the event with his blue 1968 Chevrolet Nova Pro Street.
“It’s wonderful. I’m not an ‘in-the-house’ person and I want to be outside,” Adkins said. “Just being able to be here and being able to keep 6 or 8 feet between you and then watch all the cars go by, it’s awesome.”
Adkins watched from the Hardee's parking lot wearing a brightly-colored rainbow face mask. His wife sported a hand-sewn mask, too.
“I have a bad heart, bad lungs and bad kidneys, so I’m prone to the infection,” Adkins said. “My immune system is down and I’m on oxygen, so we’re being really safe.”
Alan Ling from Absarokee sat with his black 1947 Pontiac Torpedo covered in red flames and body art inspired by Sailor Jerry, a well-known Hawaiian tattoo artist in the 1940s and 1950s.
Many smiling faces beamed up and down the road, as residents enjoyed the weather and the sight of some local hot rods.
“The weather’s beautiful and the cars love this cool air,” Ling said. “I mean, look at this turnout.”
