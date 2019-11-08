{{featured_button_text}}

A lockdown at West High late Friday morning was the result of a "misunderstanding," according to Billings police, and there is no threat to students. 

The school entered a lockdown sometime around 10:15 a.m. However, there was no large police response to the school, unlike the case during a reported weapons incident at Senior earlier this year

A social media post from the Billings Police Department at about 11 a.m. said that there was no threat. The school was locked down after a student called a parent and said another student might have a gun. However, that student was quickly found and did not have a weapon. The incident was a misunderstanding over a social media video that kids in a class were sharing, police said.

According to Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham, the school was "immediately" put on lockdown when the threat was received. School officials investigated and found that there was no actual threat, and the lockdown was lifted shortly before 11 a.m.

