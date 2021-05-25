Lockdown at Laurel Middle School lifted, principal says police found 'threat was not credible'

A lockdown at Laurel Middle School that went into effect Tuesday has been lifted after the principal says a Laurel Police Department investigation into a threat found it "was not credible."

Some information about the lockdown and the conclusion of the investigation was shared on the Laurel Public Schools Facebook page Tuesday afternoon and in emails sent out to school district parents and guardians.

At about 1:45 p.m. a Facebook post attributed to Laurel Middle School Principal Justin Klebe stated that the school was in a "hard lockdown" that was "due to a potential threat that is being investigated by the Laurel Police Department."

At the time of the lockdown announcement, Klebe wrote that all students were safe and he asked that parents and guardians not call the school district for more information so that phone lines could be kept open.

The same information was included in an email sent out to parents in the school district at about 1:39 p.m. Another email about the lockdown being lifted was sent out to parents shortly after 2 p.m.

After the lockdown was lifted normal activities at the school resumed and that students were expected to be dismissed at regular times, according to the principal.