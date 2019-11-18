Billings West High School and the Career Center were on lockdown for part of Monday morning due to threat of a shooter targeting the high school.
The threat was received at about 7:50 a.m., before school started, Superintendent Greg Upham said.
Police investigated and found the threat to be false, according to Upham. He said police continued to investigate.
A robocall to the community about the incident would be going out soon, Upham said shortly before 9 a.m.
In explaining the lockdown at the Career Center, Upham said at one point there was a concern that a student there could have been involved.
That lockdown was lifted by about 8:55 a.m. so students could return to school, according to a social media post by Sgt. Harley Cagle of the Billings Police Department.
Students arriving during the lockdown were not allowed to go inside. During the lockdowns BPD officers were present at both locations.
BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley could not immediately be reached by phone for comment.