Lockwood Boys & Girls Club introduces new clubhouse in Lockwood
Lockwood Boys & Girls Clubhouse

Brian Dennis, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County, walks through the art room at the new Lockwood clubhouse Friday.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County introduced the new Lockwood clubhouse Friday morning.

The clubhouse occupies what was originally a gymnasium on the northwest corner of the Lockwood Schools campus, and provides triple the space and capacity of Lockwood's former clubhouse, said Brian Dennis, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.

The opportunity to move to a larger space was unexpectedly thrust upon the organization two weeks before school resumed this fall, Dennis said, but employees with the club have already been able to repaint, move furniture and even replace some flooring all while hosting about 60 students each day.

Lockwood Boys & Girls Clubhouse

The new Lockwood clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County features the program’s fist ever dedicated Science room Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Lockwood.

Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs now have access to four more classrooms than before, including an art room and the first classroom fully-dedicated to STEM in any of the 10 clubhouses across the county, Dennis said.

Lockwood Boys & Girls Clubhouse

Brian Dennis, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County, talks about one of the new classrooms at the new Lockwood clubhouse Friday.

The new clubhouse also features a snack room, extra storage and office space, a recreation room and an upstairs space for teens.

In total, the club can now host up to 200 children a day compared to their former 60-child capacity.

"I'm just super tickled by the opportunity this gives all the kids and their parents," he said. "It's a win for everybody."

