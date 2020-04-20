Lockwood, Browning, Conrad commit to distance learning for rest of school year

While Gov. Steve Bullock has closed schools and required services like distance learning only through April 24, some Montana schools are closing their buildings for the rest of the year.
That includes Lockwood. Superintendent Tobin Novasio announced the move of the district Facebook page Monday.
"We do not make this decision lightly and have agonized greatly over it, but at this time it seems to be the only prudent option," he wrote, citing guidance from federal authorities.
The move shuts down on-campus school activities through July, but the district's remote learning plan and services like curbside meals will continue.
Even if a mid-May opening were possible, the benefits of a couple weeks of school wouldn't outweigh the risks, Novasio said.
"Opening campus for only a few weeks seems like an unnecessary risk considering we have approximately 1,300 students and 200 staff interacting closely any given day. Many of these 1,500 people have compromised immune systems or live in homes with compromised family members," he wrote.
Lockwood joins Browning and Conrad in announcing the closures, but so far few schools in the state have announced closures beyond Bullock's order. But there's a larger trend nationwide.
More than 30 other states have already pulled the trigger on shuttering schools for the rest of the year, while requiring some kind of remote learning plan.
A group of Montana education officials announced last week that schools should plan for the possibility of closing the rest of the school year, and that traditional large-events like graduation would likely not be an option.
Billings Public Schools has not made any announcements about the district's plans beyond Bullock's order, though Superintendent Greg Upham has repeatedly said that the district is prepared to continue distance learning for the rest of the school year.
