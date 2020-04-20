Lockwood, Browning, Conrad commit to distance learning for rest of school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While Gov. Steve Bullock has closed schools and required services like distance learning only through April 24, some Montana schools are closing their buildings for the rest of the year.

That includes Lockwood. Superintendent Tobin Novasio announced the move of the district Facebook page Monday.

"We do not make this decision lightly and have agonized greatly over it, but at this time it seems to be the only prudent option," he wrote, citing guidance from federal authorities.

The move shuts down on-campus school activities through July, but the district's remote learning plan and services like curbside meals will continue.

Even if a mid-May opening were possible, the benefits of a couple weeks of school wouldn't outweigh the risks, Novasio said.

"Opening campus for only a few weeks seems like an unnecessary risk considering we have approximately 1,300 students and 200 staff interacting closely any given day. Many of these 1,500 people have compromised immune systems or live in homes with compromised family members," he wrote.