Lockwood couple admits to killing child by neglect

A couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to mitigated deliberate homicide more than three years after the death of their daughter at their Lockwood home.

Ronald Aaron Mink and Laura Elizabeth Mink admitted in Yellowstone County District Court to allowing their infant daughter to go hours without anything to drink and die of dehydration.

In early March 2019, Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home on the 3500 block of Tigard Avenue, according to court documents. They found the 17-month-old girl, identified in court documents as S.M., along with her father Ronald Mink and her 2-year-old brother. S.M. was declared dead at the scene.

Laura Mink, the girl’s mother, arrived at the house after deputies. She told investigators S.M. was diagnosed with hypotonia, a condition that left the child with decreased muscle tone. Her parents were treating her condition by giving her cow’s milk and a special formula. Ronald Mink told deputies the last time he gave S.M. a bottle to drink was around 8 p.m. the night before she died.

The day he found his daughter dead, according to court documents, Ronald Mink assumed his wife had given S.M. another bottle before she left for work. He told investigators he didn’t check in on S.M. until 11 a.m., and saw she was unresponsive and her body was stiff. He did not call 911 until 2 p.m. that day, according to phone records.

Personnel with Child Family Services took the couple’s son into protective custody. Within a few weeks, Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Ronald and Laura Minks with deliberate homicide. Both have been in custody in Yellowstone County Detention Facility since March 21, 2021.

Earlier this month defense attorneys for the two reached a plea agreement with county prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide, Ronald and Laura Mink would be sentenced to 30 years in prison, with five of those years suspended. They would also be ineligible for parole for the first 12 years of their sentence.

The couple appeared in person for their change of plea hearing Tuesday. Both were under extreme mental stress, they said while under oath, which caused them to fail to care for their daughter. This neglect led to S.M. dying in her crib of dehydration.

After accepting their pleas, Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely said their sentencing hearing will be set for a later date. They will remain in custody at YCDF until then.

Child fatalities tracked by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services peaked over the last decade in 2019, according to DPHHS data, with 17 deaths reported.