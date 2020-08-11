Lockwood dedicates sidewalk to teen killed in 2013

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of about three dozen people gathered with the Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District along Becraft Lane in Lockwood on Tuesday to dedicate a section of sidewalk to Dustin Freese, a 16-year-old who was hit and killed by a truck in 2013.

Since the creation of the Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District in 2014, over 11,000 linear feet of sidewalk have been built in high-risk corridors for pedestrians.

The Becraft Lane segment adds 5,100 feet of sidewalk to the total.

"The completion of the Becraft Lane sidewalk is a landmark project for the district, one that will solidify Lockwood's own plan of action in preventing traffic-related accidents" LPSD advisory board chair Brandy Dangerfield said.

"To honor Dustin and the Freese family, the district is proud to dedicate this segment of the project to his memory."

