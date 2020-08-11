You have permission to edit this article.
Lockwood dedicates sidewalk to teen killed in 2013
Lockwood dedicates sidewalk to teen killed in 2013

Lockwood sidewalk

Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District advisory board chair Brandy Dangerfield, center, speaks at a dedication ceremony Tuesday for a section of sidewalk along Becraft Lane dedicated to Dustin Freese, a 16-year-old who was hit and killed by a pickup on the road in 2013.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A group of about three dozen people gathered with the Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District along Becraft Lane in Lockwood on Tuesday to dedicate a section of sidewalk to Dustin Freese, a 16-year-old who was hit and killed by a truck in 2013.

Since the creation of the Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District in 2014, over 11,000 linear feet of sidewalk have been built in high-risk corridors for pedestrians.

Lockwood sidewalk

People gather for a dedication ceremony Tuesday for a section of sidewalk along Becraft Lane dedicated to Dustin Freese, a 16-year-old who was hit and killed by a pickup on the road in 2013.

The Becraft Lane segment adds 5,100 feet of sidewalk to the total.

"The completion of the Becraft Lane sidewalk is a landmark project for the district, one that will solidify Lockwood's own plan of action in preventing traffic-related accidents" LPSD advisory board chair Brandy Dangerfield said.

"To honor Dustin and the Freese family, the district is proud to dedicate this segment of the project to his memory."

Lockwood sidewalk

Stefeni and Brad Freese, center, applaud during a dedication cermony for a section of sidewalk along Becraft Lane dedicated to their son Dustin, a 16-year-old who was hit and killed by a pickup on the road in 2013.
