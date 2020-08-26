 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockwood High School has first first day
topical alert top story

Lockwood High School has first first day

{{featured_button_text}}
Lockwood High School opening

Students arrive as Lockwood's new high school opens Wednesday morning.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Students arrive as Lockwood's new high school opens Wednesday morning.

Lockwood High School opening

Principal Gordon Klasna addresses freshman and sophmores in the auditorium as Lockwood's new high school opens Wednesday morning.
Lockwood High School opening

Students arrive as Lockwood's new high school opens Wednesday morning.
8
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Griz basketball player held on felony charge
Crime & Courts

Griz basketball player held on felony charge

  • Updated

University of Montana basketball player Naseem Gaskin was booked into the Missoula County jail Thursday morning on a felony strangulation charge and suspended from all university athletic-related activities, per the student-athlete code of conduct.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News