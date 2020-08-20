Lockwood High School opens in time for new school year

Lockwood High School officially opened its doors Thursday night, after over seven years of legislation, compromise and finally construction, and unhindered by the outbreak of COVID-19.
On the lawn of the recently completed Lockwood Stadium, and in front of hundreds of parents and students, past and present state legislators joined Lockwood officials in a ceremony book-ended by the high school’s marching band performing the school’s fight song.
“Two of our biggest priorities are our students’ education, first and foremost, but also making sure that they have a safe, secure learning environment. I never imagined in my career that I’d be dealing with a situation where those two things could possibly be at odds, and that’s where we find ourselves right now,” said Superintendent Tobin Novasio after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In May 2018, Lockwood residents approved a $49.9 million bond to build a high school for their students. The bond brought Lockwood from a K-8 to a K-12 school district, and followed a contentious period in the Montana State Legislature that had Lockwood, East Helena and Missoula Hellgate all pushing for new high school districts.
Six months into construction, the school brought in its first class of freshmen for the 2019-2020 school year. Novasio said 100 students made up that class. For this school year, he said the high school student body would more than double in size to around 250.
Construction of the campus built for a capacity of 700 students finished just a few weeks prior. The opening plan for Lockwood High School has classes being added every year until it has freshman through senior classes filled by the fall of 2022.
As construction neared completion, Lockwood School District issued a survey in July to parents to gauge how best to plan the school year. Results from that survey showed that about 15% of parents district-wide would prefer for their children to attend the school year digitally. A little less than 15% of parents of incoming high school students, Novasio said, also planned to opt out.
Leading up to the start of the new school year, Lockwood school district produced a plan divided into three distinct responses that depend on the state’s reopening phase, and the number of active cases in Yellowstone County.
“With the increasing number of cases in Yellowstone County, we thought that it was best to be cautious. We’d rather be cautious and wrong than aggressive and wrong,” Novasio said.
When students enter class August 26, the school district will be under “hybrid” conditions, with temperature and symptom screenings, limited visitors to campus and each grade level having designated entrances and exits to campus.
“It’ll be great to finally be back,” said Brody Banderob, who will be attending class in person going into his freshman year, along with Clayton McElvain.
“My parents are trying to get me to go to school twice a day,” said McElvain, who is also part of the Lockwood High School golf team.
