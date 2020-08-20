Lockwood High School opens in time for new school year

Six months into construction, the school brought in its first class of freshmen for the 2019-2020 school year. Novasio said 100 students made up that class. For this school year, he said the high school student body would more than double in size to around 250.

Construction of the campus built for a capacity of 700 students finished just a few weeks prior. The opening plan for Lockwood High School has classes being added every year until it has freshman through senior classes filled by the fall of 2022.

As construction neared completion, Lockwood School District issued a survey in July to parents to gauge how best to plan the school year. Results from that survey showed that about 15% of parents district-wide would prefer for their children to attend the school year digitally. A little less than 15% of parents of incoming high school students, Novasio said, also planned to opt out.

Leading up to the start of the new school year, Lockwood school district produced a plan divided into three distinct responses that depend on the state’s reopening phase, and the number of active cases in Yellowstone County.