Lockwood High students help run the school as part of new education program

The Lockwood school district is paying nearly 10% of its high school student body to help teachers and staff on campus.

As part of the newly formed alternative education program, 37 students aged freshmen and above are serving as aides for younger students, helping in classrooms, shelving books in the library, and supervising in the cafeteria and at recess.

This is in addition to a new internship program and other creative ideas the school is trying in order to benefit students and address teacher shortages.

“There is a growing trend, especially in communities with specific needs, to have alternative education programs,” said Coul Hill, director of the program. “Not all districts do. You’ll find it in more urban schools. You’ll find it in places where you have more at-risk students, basically the concept being that there’s an alternative path to successful graduation and post-secondary work and school experience.”

The program began this semester. Hill is spearheading it as a former teacher at Lockwood and Billings public schools.

Both ends of the spectrum

Alternative education is aimed at students needing to catch up as well as students seeking college credits.

Frankie Marullo, a junior, recently began an internship at Blue Body and Paint, an auto body shop. During the school week, he works there for three hours per day.

Only a couple weeks into the job, Marullo was detailing and washing cars, and patiently waiting to start training on body work.

Before Frankie entered the program, he wasn’t motivated to go to school and was going one or two days a week, if that, he said.

“We said, ‘Hey, what do you need? What’s your currency?'” Hill asked Marullo.

Marullo wanted to get his car running, a 1982 Firebird Trans Am that his dad had gotten as a graduation gift and gave it to his son. The car needed some electrical wiring in order to start the motor.

So Hill worked out a deal with Marullo. Come to school every day for a month, complete all assignments, and the program would buy the parts.

On a handshake, the deal was made. Frankie comes to school every day without prompting, Hill said.

“In alternative education, we are open to doing whatever it takes to help kids see their potential,” he said.

Marullo spends his time at school on a computer program catching up on classes he did not previously pass. He’s nearly caught up for this year and is now recovering credits from years prior in order to graduate on time.

“I personally just kind of gave up on everything and I thought teachers were just here to do their jobs and they don’t really care about the kids. But after [buying the car part], I realized they’re really trying to get kids through. That was a pretty big step for me because I always had issues with teachers, and that was more likely on my end,” Marullo said.

The internship, too, was a big step for Marullo. “I was kind of worrying, but once I got there I realized they’re all nice people. It’s a great body shop. Everyone there is polite and everyone there does their job,” he said.

As a high school in its third year, Lockwood's oldest students are juniors. Administration and the school board decided to add one grade at a time because they felt it was the most efficient way, Hill said.

Lockwood offers metals and woodshop courses but there is not an auto shop program or a shop facility, so the internships are facilitating work experience, elective credits, and pay.

Hill is working to make connections for every field possible where there is student interest, from the medical field to even a tattoo parlor, he said. One student is earning $18 per hour by fabricating and building trucks that paint lines on roads.

Four students currently intern and six others are earning school-to-work credit with outside jobs.

The program also tailors curriculum for advanced students who seek college credits, offering dual credit courses that allow for qualified teachers to pass students along with college credit for a certain school.

There is one college-level math course at Lockwood that translates to credit at Montana State University Billings so far. Organizers are working to expand that reach to MSUB's City College.

Lockwood also offers Advancement Placement courses where students prepare to take a test that could yield credit for them if they score well.

Professional student aides

Hill checked in with the students in the Professional Student Aid program during lunch hour on a recent Wednesday. The students are mostly female, and some want to be teachers someday while others just like working with kids and also getting paid, particularly before they are 16.

The students gave each other advice and shared stories about their experiences. One student asked the group about helping students who don’t want to be helped.

Another student replied. “Something I’ve tried is to say, ‘show me that you can do it.’ That works pretty well.”

Hill encouraged the group to get to know the students and to also choose their battles when it comes to discipline. “The more of a relationship you can build with those individual kids, the more credibility they will give you. It’s less about telling them what to do and more about helping them do what they’re supposed to do.”

At least 150 students applied to be a PSA, and that process required a letter of recommendation. Those who landed the job work on campus with grades K-8 depending on the needs of the schools.

“I feel like if there’s not a good teacher or something, then they won’t have the best experience,” said Emma McMillen, a freshman. “I just want to help kids and give them a good experience, and actually make them like school.”

Rylee Sannon, a sophomore, knew she wanted to be a counselor or do something with kids, and she was consequently paired with the school counselor. She works with younger students and plays games with them.

Reed Walks Over Ice, a freshman, wants to one day teach Native American Indian law. He is helping in a sixth-grade classroom. “I’m getting the feel for teaching a younger group of kids.”

Another student found herself relearning material like fractions so she could help teach. “I’ll give you a pro tip," Hill said.” “As long as you stay one step ahead of them, they’ll never know.”

Laira Larson, a freshman, hoped to work with younger students but was placed in an eighth grade math class. She is getting along with the students and supporting the teacher in the subject matter better than she thought, she said.

The students remembered aloud and reminisced about student aides or student-teachers they learned from when they were younger.

Hill weighed in.

“Next year, next month, five years, 10 years down the road, these kids are very likely to not remember what you taught them as much as they will remember how you made them feel.”

At one point, a student said that their hour with PSA is their favorite part of the day, and several others chimed in that it was theirs, too.

Students earn $11 per hour and work one to two hours per day.

For both the internships and the professional student aid program, the high schoolers earn a full credit for two periods of work or half a credit for one period of work.

How it started

A discussion about staffing shortages sparked the idea for Hill during an administrative meeting in October.

“I just floated it by the superintendent and he said, ‘great, go for it’, and I started working with our business office that was a big help in getting approval through Office of Public Instruction,” Hill said.

There are fewer young people interested in teaching than there used to be, said Tobin Novasio, superintendent of the campus and stand-alone district.

“One of the biggest problems right now facing education aside from all the COVID stuff is our staffing. Just the number of students going into study education at the college level is down, and that’s our pipeline for our teachers and principals and other administrators,” he said.

And while it sounded like a win-win, Hill had to make sure the program would be accredited in compliance with OPI, Hill said.

“It was a little bit of an uphill battle because the state wasn’t against it but it was something I had to be diligent about. And we feel pretty good about it,” he added.

Lockwood is using COVID-19 relief money to operate the program and pay students, which are called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

If the program shows success, organizers hope that the school board will allot more permanent funding.

Teacher shortage

In the 2017-18 school year, researchers estimated a shortage of about 110,000 teachers in U.S. schools, according an article published in the Economic Policy Institute. EPI describes itself as a non-profit, nonpartisan think tank that focuses on needs of low and middle income workers in economic policy discussions.

That 2017 shortage is up from no shortage before 2013, according to the researchers.

“But the shortage is poorly understood because the reasons for it are complex and interdependent. The shortage occurs because there is an insufficient number of credentialed teachers to fill vacancies at schools. Unfilled vacancies happen for any number of reasons, including perceived reduced attractiveness of teaching as a profession, increases in school enrollment, reductions in class sizes, and excessive number of teachers leaving their schools,” the article reads.

Novasio believes there is more to a career in education than a paycheck, and he wants kids to see that.

“We have to just look at how we market education and make sure people understand that there’s benefits beyond a paycheck and the things that go along with it,” he said.

A big help

“We brought it up last week at our principal’s conference and I think a lot of people are jumping on board,” said Kelly Kinsey, intermediate-level principal at Lockwood. “Every day we have a need for extra people in the classroom, extra people in the cafeterias, extra people at recess, extra people in the office to help run some errands, and things like that.”

The program allows for teachers to stay in one place and focus on teaching rather than watch the cafeteria, Kinsey said. There are less behavior problems because of the program, he added.

Teachers are getting more chances to help students in smaller groups.

Novasio appreciates seeing kids working in a real-life educational setting.

“It’s fun to see sophomores and juniors in high school that are now watching the third and fourth graders and going, ‘that kind of behavior probably shouldn’t go on,’ when I’ve seen them do the same types of things in the classroom. The old adage is the way to really learn something is to teach it or do it, and that’s where I think the kids are at, at this point,” he said.

Hill enjoys the creative process of creating a program, he said. He knew many of the students in passing throughout the campus and they knew him.

Hill also recorded the school song, “Welcome To the Jungle,” that can be found on music streaming services. Outside of his work with the school, he raps under the name “Killa C”. He plans to film a music video with students and staff at the school in coming weeks.

