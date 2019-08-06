A fire at a home in Lockwood caused an estimated $60,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lockwood Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to 1506 Tillamack Street around 3:30 p.m., Lockwood fire chief John Staley said. No one was home at the time of the fire.
“There’s very little salvageable in there,” Staley said.
The cause of the fire appears to have been either an electrical shortage or an overheated wire in the bathroom. The renters were having issues with a switch for about a week, he said.
Staley said he didn’t know who called the fire into dispatch, but it took crews about 25 minutes to extinguish the flames. The fire originated in the middle of the house, traveling into the roof. Smoke was seen coming out of the eaves of the roof.
In the Lockwood area, Staley said that about 20 to 30 structure fires occur each year.
Elias Aman, who has rented the home since October, was at work when the fire started. His dog, Kenya, was safe and uninjured.
“It looks like it’s a total loss. We don’t know how it started, and no one was home, luckily,” Aman said. “All we can do is keep moving on and get past it.”
Montana-Dakota Utilities responded and shut off all gas and power to the residence. Lockwood Fire Department, Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department and Billings Fire Department all responded to the blaze.
Neighbor Lydia Norton said she was sleeping when she smelled smoke. Her great-grandson, who’s a teenager, was home alone across the street. She immediately called him and told him to come over.
Norton, who has lived on Tillamack Road for 54 years, said she’s never experienced a house fire in her neighborhood before.
“I saw the smoke and I immediately called him,” she said.
Lockwood Fire Department is investigating.