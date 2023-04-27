A Lockwood man is in custody following accusations that he physically and sexually abused children for over a year.

Levi Joseph Dodge, 43, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple felonies, including sexual intercourse without consent and assault on a minor. He was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Center on Thursday.

The investigation into the allegations against Dodge began in January, according to charging documents, when a student reported being abused by Dodge to a Lockwood Elementary School teacher. A Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detective followed up on the report, court documents said, with the victim saying during an interview that Dodge, with whom he lived, abused him several times and would lock him in a room for hours at a time without access to a bathroom.

When the detective searched the home where Dodge and the boy lived, the door to the boy’s room was the only one with a lock on the outside, court documents said.

Dodge allegedly sexually abused a second child living at the Lockwood house on multiple occasions. The abuse consisted of Dodge groping the child, having sexual intercourse with her and exposing himself, according to charging documents.

Yellowstone county prosecutors charged Dodge on April 14 with sexual assault, rape, indecent exposure, two counts of assault on a minor and one count of partner or family member assault. Three days late, Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr signed a $250,000 warrant for his arrest. Dodge is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Friday.

If convicted of any of the sexual crimes, Dodge faces up to life in prison, per state law. A conviction for assault on a minor comes with the possibility of up to five years in prison.