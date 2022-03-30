Lockwood man charged with vehicular homicide after 2021 West End hit-and-run

A Lockwood man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations he struck and killed a man last year on the West End of Billings while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cooper Knutson Rude, 20, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with vehicular homicide while under the influence and failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident involving a death or serious injury, both felonies. He walked out of court on his own recognizance after appearing for his arraignment before Standing Master Brad Kneeland.

Emergency crews responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash Sept. 2, 2021 in which a pickup truck struck a man at a crosswalk at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Central Avenue. County prosecutors allege that Billings police found the pickup truck near Amend Park, according to court documents. Its driver was identified as Rude, who was 19 at the time.

Charging documents say Rude told police he was driving west on Central Avenue at about 45 mph when he saw a group of people in the road. He was not able to slow down, he said, and struck one of them. He told the officer that he drank approximately four beers before the crash and was traveling with two other passengers.

In a subsequent statement to police, Rude said he and his two passengers were on their way to Home Depot for a home project, and he knew he was driving over the posted speed limit for that portion of Central Avenue. After allegedly hitting the 31-year-old man, Rude’s passengers got out of the truck, and he started driving to his home in Lockwood.

Rude consented to having his blood drawn, and his blood alcohol content was 0.089 at the time of the crash, according to a toxicology report completed in November 2021. Billings police seized the pickup. Court documents say damage to the truck included hair and flesh embedded into its shattered windshield and a broken headlight.

Officers spoke with Rude’s two passengers who said they met that evening to work on a project at a residence on Miles Avenue. They allegedly saw Rude drinking beers, but could not say how many. Both said after the crash, Rude dropped the two off and drove away from the scene.

If convicted of vehicular homicide while driving drunk, Rude could face up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. A conviction for failing to stay at the scene of a fatal crash comes with the possibility of up to 10 years in prison, a $50,000 fine and revocation of driving privileges for up to two years.

As part of the conditions of his release, Rude will not be allowed to drink and will have to submit to daily alcohol testing. The court also limited driving privileges to commuting to and from work. His next court appearance is scheduled for May.

In February, Yellowstone County prosecutors filed multiple felonies against a Nevada man, including vehicular homicide while under the influence. The charges came a year after the death of a Billings teen at the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane.

Christian James Harshbarger, 20, has since pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was allegedly driving east on Rimrock Road while under the influence of cannabis when he struck a sedan driven by a 17-year-old girl traveling with her younger sister. The collision killed the driver and put her sister in the hospital. Harshbarger’s trial is scheduled to take place in June.

