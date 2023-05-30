Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man pleaded guilty to negligent homicide on Tuesday after allegedly shooting a woman in the neck.

According to charging documents, the homicide occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in or near the man’s camper, which was parked on private property along U.S. Highway 87 East in Lockwood.

Charles Wesley Decock, 32, was cleaning and disassembling a semi-automatic handgun when he accidentally pulled the trigger, firing a live bullet.

The bullet struck a 38-year-old woman, who was friends with Decock and had been in the camper with him. It struck her in the neck, and Decock said he immediately tried to help the victim by driving her to the hospital in his truck but couldn’t find the keys.

Decock said he yelled for the property owner, who he said was a friend and nearby, but didn’t get an answer. He ran to her residence and told her to call 911, court documents read.

Afterwards, he said he applied pressure to the victim’s neck until deputies arrived. Deputies detained him in a police car and noted he was cooperative and “noticeably upset,” according to court documents.

When ambulance crews later arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Decock was charged with felony negligent homicide, which can be punished with up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $50,000. Because Decock allegedly used a dangerous weapon, his prison sentence may include an additional two to 10 years.

Decock originally pleaded not guilty, but he changed his plea on Tuesday at Yellowstone County District Court after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

The plea deal asked Decock to be sentenced to 10 years in prison and receive treatment for chemical dependence. At the change of plea hearing, Decock said he’d wanted to change his plea for eight months.

The court accepted the change in plea, but the judge is not obligated to follow the plea bargain’s recommended sentence.

Decock’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for a later date.