The street on which a Lockwood teenager was hit by a pickup and killed while he walked home with a friend in 2013 will finally get a sidewalk.
A Montana Department of Transportation project will install a sidewalk along the entire length of Becraft Lane on the north side of the street from Old Hardin Road to Noblewood Drive.
Construction of the $693,609 sidewalk will start Sept. 9 and finish up by the end of November. The project is covered by Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternative funds and money from the Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District.
For many in the community this has been a long time coming.
In early January 2013, Dustin Freese was walking with a friend down Becraft along a narrow, snowpacked shoulder between the road and an irrigation ditch. It was about 5:30 p.m. and the sun had set; Becraft had no street lights. Wallace Bradberry was traveling down the road in his pickup and struck Freese. The impact caused blunt force trauma to Freese's head, killing him.
For years, Lockwood has struggled to find ways to balance its independent nature with the needs of a growing — and increasingly mobile — community. The speed limit on Becraft is 45 mph, and it's become a bustling thoroughfare for traffic moving off of Old Hardin Road into town.
Two years after the accident voters in Lockwood approved the creation of the Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District, and through fees collected by the district a handful of sidewalks have been built in town.
The sidewalk on Becraft is the latest.
"It's about safety," said Ted Thronson, MDT construction engineer for the sidewalk project. "Right now pedestrians are almost forced to walk on the shoulder of the roadway."
The Becraft sidewalk is aimed at improving the safety of the corridor, getting pedestrians off the street and giving drivers visual cues that the road has foot traffic.
The project started as an application from Yellowstone County and the Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District for federal transportation alternatives funding, which is administered through MDT.
"This one rose to the top," said David Holien, a transportation alternatives engineer for MDT.
Becraft over the years has "built out to quite an urban corridor," he said, and pedestrian safety had become a serious issue. MDT approved the project, splitting the cost between federal and local agencies.
The Lockwood Pedestrian Safety District will cover approximately $283,800 of the sidewalk's construction, with $409,809 coming from Federal Transportation Alternatives funding.