Lockwood school construction continuing, but administrators wary of further shutdowns

Lockwood's new high school under construction is still on schedule to open for next school year. But as the new coronavirus causes sweeping closures, school officials are concerned the health crisis could affect the building's timeline.

Construction workers are considered essential under Montana's stay-at-home order, and construction is continuing, Lockwood superintendent Tobin Novasio said. But the speed of changes to the fabric of American life has made him uneasy.

“If we had a two-month shutdown, there’s no way we’re going to be ready to open," he said.

He sees potential concerns about construction supply chains that could delay work, or further restrictions that would send workers home, or even a disruption to next year's school schedule.

That's against a backdrop of full-speed-ahead preparations over recent months that include hiring teachers and other educators for the high school.

“We’re past the point of no return,” he said.

That has spurred him to talk to state legislators about flexibility for state education rules if construction is delayed.