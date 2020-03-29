You are the owner of this article.
Lockwood school construction continuing, but administrators wary of further shutdowns
Lockwood school construction

Crews work on Lockwood High School on Friday, March 27. Construction on the building has continued on schedule, despite closures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Lockwood's new high school under construction is still on schedule to open for next school year. But as the new coronavirus causes sweeping closures, school officials are concerned the health crisis could affect the building's timeline. 

Construction workers are considered essential under Montana's stay-at-home order, and construction is continuing, Lockwood superintendent Tobin Novasio said. But the speed of changes to the fabric of American life has made him uneasy. 

“If we had a two-month shutdown, there’s no way we’re going to be ready to open," he said. 

He sees potential concerns about construction supply chains that could delay work, or further restrictions that would send workers home, or even a disruption to next year's school schedule. 

That's against a backdrop of full-speed-ahead preparations over recent months that include hiring teachers and other educators for the high school. 

“We’re past the point of no return,” he said. 

Lockwood school construction

Crews work on the athletic stadium at Lockwood High School on Friday, March 27. If construction stays on schedule, the new school is set to open this fall.

That has spurred him to talk to state legislators about flexibility for state education rules if construction is delayed. 

Lockwood voters passed a $49.9 million bond in 2018 to build the new high school. Lockwood expanded from a K-8 to a K-12 district with the vote, and has operated a freshman academy housed in an auxiliary building that will be renovated as the main high school building is completed. 

The district, like many others in Montana, has shifted to remote learning models as Gov. Steve Bullock has closed schools through April 10. 

Novasio said teachers had received additional training about technology-based learning in recent years, including through a new grant, but that the abrupt closures required a new level of commitment to alternative models. 

“Everybody got thrown into the deep end,” he said.

The district surveyed parents about technology and internet access and is using both online models and hard-copy instructional materials.  

