Lockwood school trustees voted to expel two students for a one-year period Tuesday for conduct related to an incident in which a fire was set on the school campus in June.
Trustees deliberated about the expulsions during separate closed sessions for each student before voting in open session to follow Superintendent Tobin Novasio’s recommendation.
The students were identified in the meeting agenda only as “student A” and “student B.” Montana students usually are not identified in disciplinary matters. Both were middle school students, Novasio said.
The expulsion for "student B" includes a provision so an "in-person petition" to trustees can be made for reinstatement after six months. A relative of "student B" attended the hearing. "Student A" had no representation.
The June 10 fire damaged a pair of sheds on the school campus and scorched a school building, and a significant amount of smoke permeated the school. The smoke plume was large enough that responding firefighters initially thought the main school building was on fire.
Fire officials estimated that it caused $8,000 to $10,000 in damage. One firefighter also injured a knee while fighting the blaze.
Two juveniles, aged 12 and 13, were arrested that day for intentionally setting the fire.
In schools, an expulsion hearing is typically the last stop in a line of disciplinary actions. Expulsions have a lower burden of proof than criminal proceedings, requiring a "preponderance of evidence."
Two juveniles were arrested Sunday on suspicion that they were involved in a fire that damaged two sheds so close to a Lockwood school that fi…
In an expulsion hearing, trustees examine the evidence against the student and can call witnesses. If the student or family chooses, they can argue in their own defense or elect to have legal representation at the hearing.
The recommendation to expel comes from the superintendent and is then heard by the board. While school staff members and administrators have the authority to suspend students or take other disciplinary actions, only the school board can expel.
One reason expulsion cases are treated seriously is because children in Montana are promised access to public education by law.