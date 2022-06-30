Lockwood to expand sewer system, residents brace for possible $1,200 annual tax increase

Lockwood's proposed sewer line expansion will likely carry a hefty price tag.

"The longer we wait, it's not going to get any cheaper," said Mike Aritzia, manager of the Lockwood Water and Sewer District.

This sewer line expansion is the third phase of a decades-long project to bring wastewater infrastructure to residential property owners in Lockwood. Phase one and phase two were completed during the last decade and included the western and southwestern half of the community.

Phase three would finish the project, bringing wastewater lines to the northeastern corner of Lockwood.

With its completion, "a majority of the populated area will be sewered," Aritzia said.

But it'll be expensive. Phase three comes with a $26.1 million price tag and it only applies to those living within the project boundaries, meaning the cost is shared by a relatively small group of residents.

The sewer district has applied for ARPA funds and forgiveness of its State Revolving Fund loans, together worth about $8 million. Aritzia feels pretty confident those funds will come through for the sewer district, which would lessen the impact of what individual property owners will have to pay.

If the funds don't come through, property owners in phase three will see an annual increase of $1,236 on their property tax bill.

"That's the worst-case scenario," Aritzia said.

Lockwood residents voted in 1996 to move to a central sewer system, doing away with septic tanks and systems. In 2008, Lockwood voters approved a $14 million general obligation bond to begin Phase 1 of the project, which ended up costing $11.4 million.

Similarly, in 2014 voters approved a $6.5 million bond for Phase 2, which ended up costing $6 million.

But phase three is different; it won't go to voters. The Lockwood Water & Sewer District can raise the funds through a special assessment of property owners, meaning the $1,236 will be added by the district to property tax bills each year to get the $26.1 million needed for the project.

Still, property owners can protest the assessment. If 50% or more of property owners within the phase three boundaries lodge a protest with the Lockwood Water & Sewer District by the first of July, it stops the assessment.

Along with the property tax assessment, those living in the phase three boundaries will have to pay to connect to the system and to have their septic system removed once the project is finished. The hookup, known as a system development fee, is $2,040. Septic tank removal can run anywhere between $3,000 and $5,000.

Aritzia has been quick to point out to residents that hooking up is optional and residents who want to stay on their septic tanks will have that option.

In the time that district meetings have been held to publicize the phase three project, Aritzia has received a mix of calls supportive of the project and those in opposition to the price tag. He's not sure how many protest votes have been lodged.

Lockwood has no wastewater processing plant; all its sewage is piped to Billings' wastewater treatment plant on the north side of the Yellowstone River, where it's processed and released.

"They discharge to us," said Jennifer Duray, deputy director of Public Works for Billings.

It's a contract agreement between the two communities, charging Lockwood $1.51 for 1,000 gallons of wastewater, which comes out to be about $25,237 a year.

Increasing the amount of wastewater that Lockwood sends to Billings, which would happen once phase three goes online, would also increase what Lockwood pays to Billings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.