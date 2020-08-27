Lockwood water main break prompts restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lockwood residents saw their water supply reduced on Thursday as crews worked to locate and fix a break in the main transmission line.

A contractor was on site trying to locate the exact break point in a 24-inch pipeline coming out of the Lockwood water treatment plant, Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services Director KC Williams said Thursday afternoon.

Williams said the system was temporarily being fed water out of an eight-inch line, but that it meant only about one-third of the normal volume of water supply was available to Lockwood residents.

District manager Mike Ariztia said there was no timeline for repairs to be completed, but he hoped the district could restore full water service soon.

“We’re hoping to get it repaired as soon as possible,” said district manager Mike Ariztia.

In a message posted on the Lockwood Water & Sewer District website, the district asked customers to cut their consumption to only essential needs, and not to water lawns until further notice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.