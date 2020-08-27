 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockwood water main break prompts restrictions

Lockwood water main break prompts restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}
Lockwood water

Crews work to repair a broken water main on Cerise Road in Lockwood Thursday, August 27, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Lockwood residents saw their water supply reduced on Thursday as crews worked to locate and fix a break in the main transmission line. 

A contractor was on site trying to locate the exact break point in a 24-inch pipeline coming out of the Lockwood water treatment plant, Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services Director KC Williams said Thursday afternoon. 

Williams said the system was temporarily being fed water out of an eight-inch line, but that it meant only about one-third of the normal volume of water supply was available to Lockwood residents. 

District manager Mike Ariztia said there was no timeline for repairs to be completed, but he hoped the district could restore full water service soon. 

“We’re hoping to get it repaired as soon as possible,” said district manager Mike Ariztia.

In a message posted on the Lockwood Water & Sewer District website, the district asked customers to cut their consumption to only essential needs, and not to water lawns until further notice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News