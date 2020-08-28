Lockwood water main repaired, residents asked to continue to limit water usage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A break in a water line in Lockwood has been repaired, but the water district asked residents to continue limiting water usage on Friday.

The break was discovered Thursday in a 24-inch transmission line coming out of the Lockwood water treatment plant.

Contractors were able to continue water supply through an alternate 8-inch pipe, but it left Lockwood residents with just a third of the normal water supply. Resident were told not to water their lawns until further notice.

In a Friday morning update from Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, employee Linda Oberg said the Lockwood Water and Sewer District had completed repairs of the transmission line.

The county department asked Lockwood residents and businesses to continue to conserve water on Friday to allow the district to fill tanks to normal levels.

