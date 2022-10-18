Lockwood woman killed in shooting ID'd; countywide gunfire deaths at 11

The woman killed last week in a shooting in Lockwood has been identified.

Crystal Ford, 38, died of a single gunshot wound to the neck, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl said Tuesday. Ford died after an apparently accidental shooting, with the shooter currently in custody and charged with negligent homicide.

Yellowstone County deputies arrived at a property along U.S. Highway 87 East the evening of Oct. 12 after receiving a call that someone had been shot. They found Ford behind a pickup truck. Charles Wesley Decock, according to charging documents, was trying to treat her wound. First responders pronounced her dead a few hours later on Oct. 13.

Decock, who lives on the Lockwood property, allegedly told investigators he was inside his camper cleaning a semi-automatic handgun. Ford was in the camper with him. He squeezed the trigger without realizing a round was in the chamber, court documents said. Deputies allegedly found a handgun, a bullet casing and a hole in the wall when they searched the camper.

Deputies arrested Decock and booked him into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Oct. 13. County prosecutors charged Decock soon after. He pleaded not guilty to one count of negligent homicide at his arraignment Monday. District Judge Brett Linneweber set Decock’s bond at $100,000.

Bullets fired in and around Billings over the past week killed or injured at least three people. A woman entered the emergency department in Billings Clinic on Sunday with a loaded handgun. She was threatening suicide, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick. By the time officers reached her, she already had a single gunshot wound but was still active. When she allegedly refused commands from police and raised the handgun, Officer Blaine Lane shot her once. The woman survived both wounds and is currently being treated. Per Billings Police Department protocol, Lane has been placed on administrative leave.

On Monday, BPD responded to a man wounded at a residence on the 300 block of Foster Lane. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a statement posted to social media. After searching for a suspect described by the man, he later allegedly confessed he accidentally shot himself.

Gunfire has killed at least 11 people so far this year throughout Yellowstone County, with three of those people shot dead by BPD officers. Two people have been stabbed to death. County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with at least four homicides occurring in 2022, including that of Crystal Ford.