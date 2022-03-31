Lodge Grass man sentenced to 14 years for 1990s sex abuse

A Lodge Grass man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday, after a federal jury convicted him last year of multiple child sex abuse crimes he committed in the 1990s.

Donald Ray Gardner, 58, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of abusive sexual contact in U.S. District Court in October 2021. The jury found that he committed the crimes against two girls, now adults, over the course of several years and within the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations.

Federal prosecutors indicted Gardner, born in Crow Agency, in July 2020, according to court documents. The indictment followed the two girls coming forward with their experiences of abuse while they were in treatment. Prosecutors alleged that in 1994, Gardner sexually abused one girl in Lame Deer. He was also alleged to have abused a second girl in Crow Agency in 1996 and 1998. Both girls were under 12 years of age at the time the crimes were committed, according to a statement Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gardner asserted his innocence through his conviction in October. He was incarcerated in Cascade County Jail until his sentencing Thursday. His defense attorney argued that he be sentenced to time served, plus five years of supervised release, citing that he was a low-to-moderate risk to reoffend, had maintained his sobriety for several years and complied with law enforcement since his arraignment in August 2020.

“He is not the same person that he was 25 years ago. He is significantly more mature and stable,” wrote Federal Defender Steven C. Babcock in his sentencing memorandum submitted in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Gardner may be a different person now than he was in the 90s in their own sentencing recommendation, but the two girls he abused are not the women they could be. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Harper Suek noted that had Gardner committed the same crimes more recently, he would be facing a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

Suek recommended that Gardner be incarcerated for 14 years, with U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters imposing the sentence. While imprisoned, Gardner will be required to complete a drug treatment program, and he will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

