Officials from Billings Clinic and Logan Health said Thursday they will officially combine into a single, independent health system on Sept. 1, 2023. The regulatory review has been completed and both hospitals are committed to moving forward together, officials said in a joint statement.

“Billings Clinic and Logan Health have a shared commitment to the people of Montana and Wyoming,” said Billings Clinic CEO Clint Seger, MD. “We are alike in many ways and have a collective vision for what we can do together to close care gaps, recruit and retain talent, develop solutions to meet patient needs and advance our legacies of clinical excellence and serving our communities. We will be focused on connecting the rural communities between us and around us to improve care coordination while striving to keep care as locally as possible.”

Logan Health President and CEO Craig Lambrecht, MD will serve as Chief Executive Officer, and Seger will serve as Chief Physician Executive.

In February, Billings Clinic and Logan Health of Kalispell announced plans to combine into an independent, Montana-based health system.

By uniting, they “can be stronger together and better positioned to adapt to the rapidly changing health care environment. They intend to sustain and grow services to meet the needs of Montana and Wyoming families,” the statement continued.

A new, combined health system will provide the capacity to work together to integrate and magnify opportunities to serve their communities, with a focus on:

• Improving quality, safety and service

• Expanding the depth and breadth of primary and specialty care

• Providing an inter-connected rural trauma and emergency transport program

• Combining each organization’s longstanding commitment to mental health

• Creating a diverse and welcoming organization where everyone feels informed, heard and cared for; and engaging in an impactful approach for addressing population health; health equity and health disparities, including underserved populations and tribal partners

• Continuing to more effectively reinvest in advancing care and services for the communities we serve

• Enhancing recruitment and retention of excellent physicians, nurses, clinicians and other key staff

• Growing medical education, research opportunities and innovation

Both Logan Health and Billings Clinic have a strong presence throughout the broad geographic areas they serve, “thanks to innovative and effective approaches to providing high quality, safe health care to people across Montana and Wyoming.”

Combined, the two organizations include:

• 9,000 employees

• 3,000 employees at affiliated organizations

• 1,200 physicians and advanced practice providers

• 1,000 hospital beds

• 600 long-term care and assisted living beds

• 80 clinical specialties

• 2,750,000 annual clinic visits

• 90,000 surgeries performed annually

• 3,500 annual air ambulance and EMS transports

• 200,000 annual Emergency Department visits

The newly combined organization will be governed by a 10-member board, comprised of five individuals from the current Billings Clinic board and five from the current Logan Health board.

The board chair will be from Billings Clinic and the vice chair from Logan Health.

Both Drs. Lambrecht and Seger have deep roots in the Montana-Wyoming region. Lambrecht is an Emergency Medicine physician whose great-grandfather homesteaded near Havre. He is a 4th generation Montanan with a working cattle ranch in eastern Montana. He brings many years of physician CEO experience to the new health system.

Seger, a Family Medicine physician, grew up in Buffalo, Wyoming, and practiced as a hospitalist physician in Cody, Wyoming, before moving into leadership roles at Billings Clinic. Seger took over after former CEO Scott Ellner left last August.

Seger views partnerships with rural communities and hospitals as a critical part of ensuring that people don’t have to travel far for the health care, especially in Montana and Wyoming where local critical access hospitals are an important point of care.

Hospital officials said that while there will be minimal changes in how each organization operates, integration work is expected to take 12-24 months.

“I am confident that an independent, Montana-based health system will have a significant positive impact on our region,” said Lambrecht. “By coming together, our combined organization will continue to be our region’s leader in rural health, addressing health equity and disparities, enhancing access to a broader range of services, and improving health and well-being of our communities. This is a milestone in our region’s history, and we are very excited to enhance the delivery of health care to patients in Montana and Wyoming.”