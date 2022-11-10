Logistics and weather tie up Montana National Guard homecoming

After a year overseas and a couple of weeks stateside, 350 Montana Army National Guard soldiers are finally returning to their families the day before Veterans Day.

The Montana Army National Guard made the first public announcement Wednesday in a Facebook post, but that post also appeared to be the first time the Guard informed families of the arrival times and places for some of the members of the 163rd Combined Arms Battalion and 631st Chemical Company.

The post was also only specific about the times and places of 200 of those soldiers, which left many families feeling helpless as they tried to discover when and where they could meet their loved one.

Around 90 soldiers were to arrive Thursday morning in Missoula and about 110 soldiers would be arriving in Bozeman, the post said. The other 100 soldiers would be flying to the airports closest to their homes.

But many in the comments on the post were not happy about the lack of communication from the Guard on the homecomings.

“Sure wish the Helena people would know IF they can come home too!” wrote one family member Wednesday. “This is getting borderline ridiculous that you would post 2 homecomings without a single answer on how an entire group of soldiers get to come home.”

Others echoed that frustration.

But the Guard’s Public Affairs Officer Maj. Ryan Finnegan told the Gazette that each soldier was supposed to arrive home Thursday and the Guard was trying to relay the information to the public and families as quickly as possible.

“Obviously, it’s a very large logistical operation,” Finnegan said. “And we’re working to get these folks home today. We don’t want to delay their homecoming any longer… the decision at the senior level of the Montana National Guard was to get these folks home by Veterans Day and that’s what we’re going to do.”

But he acknowledged the situation was constantly changing due to weather and other circumstances and information was being released as quickly as possible. He noted that flight times and the numbers of soldiers arriving at various locations had changed with time.

“There’s been fluidity, there’s been some delays due to weather or other outside circumstances, and so we’re doing everything we can both to keep families informed and get these soldiers home," Finnegan said. "We certainly understand there are instances where maybe wrong information was passed out or flight times changed after we published information, and for that we apologize, but we’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone gets home today."

The Guard’s system of communication has a few channels, the major added. One method is through the soldiers themselves relaying details to family, but other ways include press releases, social media posts — like the one Finnegan’s office put out Thursday — and through a Family Readiness Group (FRG), which is a specialist trained to keep families informed while soldiers are deployed or mobilized.

Finnegan could not say when the first communication with families was made through the FRG, but he did say the first public announcement on the return was made through the Facebook post Wednesday.

About 20 soldiers from Billings were set to return Thursday, Finnegan said, they were flying into Belgrade with the 180 and would be bussed to Billings in passenger vans Thursday afternoon. He couldn’t give a specific arrival time at the armory on Billings West End, but he did say a ceremony was not on the agenda.

"We don't want to delay any more than we have to getting these soldiers to their families," Finnegan said.

The Billings soldiers’ arrival faces another obstacle — the weather. As of 11:30 a.m., the Montana Department of Transportation was warning that one lane of traffic was closed on I-90 eastbound at the Bozeman Pass. A semi had jackknifed due to weather further delaying traffic and adding to travelers' woes as winter weather overtakes the state.

As for the various soldiers flying in small groups or alone to regional airports, they would be met by a uniformed service member who would be available to drive them home, if needed, or to make sure they had everything they needed before departing with family, Finnegan said, including one soldier flying into North Dakota.

For family and friends seeking information on their specific soldier’s arrival they can call Maj. Finnegan’s office at 406-324-3009.