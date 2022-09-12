Long empty hardware building in downtown Billings to become apartments

The old three-story Billings Hardware building at the corner of Montana Avenue and North Broadway will be redeveloped into a 24-unit apartment complex atop ground floor retail shops.

The $7.4 million project will receive $745,000 in tax increment finance assistance, approved unanimously by the Billings City Council at their Monday night meeting.

"Please keep bringing us housing projects," said council member Kendra Shaw, who represents a portion of downtown. "This is fantastic for Billings."

The TIF help comes through downtown Billings' tax increment financing district, a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into public/private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district.

The goal is for the renewal projects to lift property values in the entire district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.

High Plains Architects is overseeing the redevelopment of the building, which was constructed in 1908, and will include design features to make the building highly energy efficient.

Solar panels on the roof will reduce the building's consumption of electricity from the power grid by 50%. Additionally, the building will recycle gray water from sinks and showers to be used for flushing toilets.

The 24 apartments will rent at market rate, roughly $1,300 to $1,400 a month. The project is expected to be finished by spring of 2024.

"This is a good project," said council member Roy Neese.

The redevelopment into apartments and retail space of the old Billings Hardware building, which has sat vacant for more than a decade, is the latest housing/retail project to spring up in downtown this year.

In July, council approved $250,000 in TIF help for the Lincoln Apartments, a new development in the old Women's and Family Shelter on 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings, which will also include ground floor retail space.

The three story building was purchased last year by the Widmyer Corp., a real estate company out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The company has since converted some of the space into apartments and hopes to finish the project in the next year.

In February, council approved $1.7 million for a new 36-unit apartment complex to be built on the site of the old Whalen Tire warehouse on First Avenue North in downtown Billings. The $11.4 million project, known as Old Town Flats, will be built on the old warehouse site with the possibility of a second identical building going up if demand is strong.

Before all the downtown redevelopment talk at Monday's meeting, council members took comment from residents of the Dorothy Lane neighborhood in the Heights.

Dorothy Lane residents have been attending council meetings for the last month and a half to voice their concerns and lodge complaints about what they see as unchecked criminal activity occurring at one of the houses on their street.

The public comment period got intense enough that at one point, Mayor Bill Cole, striking his gavel multiple times, had to forcefully ask the man commenting to take a seat after he had used twice his allotted time and leveled accusations at Billings Police Chief Rich St. John.

"You're not giving respect to this crew who came here to listen," Cole told the man. "You're trying to pull us into something."

"Don't tell me what I'm trying to pull; you don't know me," the man responded.