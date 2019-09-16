Progress on the inner belt loop is inching along and a half dozen residents from the Heights spoke to the Billings City Council Monday night, urging council members to stay the course.
The council heard an update on the belt loop at its Monday meeting; Sanderson Stewart, the engineering firm helping to develop the project, recently completed a corridor study on the proposed 6-mile stretch of road.
The study showed the belt loop could potentially spur residential development through the corridor but that it could be costly for the city.
The inner belt loop is a city project that would connect the Heights to Billings' West End, bringing Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection. The goal of the project is to help boost commercial and residential development in the Heights and reduce traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road.
That stretch of Main Street famously became a public safety hazard in June 2010 when a tornado touched down near the Metra and first responders had trouble accessing the area because of blocked traffic.
The city has been talking about constructing an inner belt loop for almost three decades.
"This project is long overdue," said Jennifer Owen, a member of the Heights Task Force and founding member of the Billings Heights Business Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Owens told the council that they were capable of balancing the varied concerns and interests tied to the project to eventually get it finished.
The proposed belt loop crosses private property, county property and state property, all owners that the city has worked with to secure right of way and will have to continue to cooperate with once construction on the road starts.
The road itself will cross over roughly 2,000 acres of land that has the potential to be built out with 3,000 to 7,000 homes, said D.J. Clark with Sanderson Stewart.
In order for development on that scale to take place the council will have to decide how to work with developers to install sewer and water lines to the area, a project that could cost $30 million to $40 million over the next two decades.
Larry Brewster, who retired from city council last year, returned to the meeting Monday night to voice his support the project and to encourage the council to stick with it.
"We need that road," he said. "I'd like to see it done before I die."