Longtime Billings airport director announces retirement

The Billings airport is losing its director.

Kevin Ploehn, Billings' director of aviation and transportation, announced he'll be retiring this year after nearly three decades working at the airport.

"After more than 32 years of working for the City of Billings, 28 of which were at the airport, I have decided to pursue other activities which my wife Carolee and I have always wanted to do," Ploehn said in a statement. "An exact date for my retirement is pending and will be determined once the process of finding my successor is underway."

Ploehn has been director since 2015 and has overseen a quickly growing airport. The number of flyers who pass through the airport has grown every year and the amount of freight traffic that passes through Billings is regularly the highest in the state.

The airport currently is in the midst of a four-year, $60 million remodeling project that launched in the fall of 2019 and is scheduled to be completed next year. The goal of the remodel is to expand the number of flights and airlines the airport can accommodate, and to give the airport a modern look and feel.

"I have truly enjoyed my career with the city and I consider it a privilege to be acquainted with so many great people because of that opportunity," Ploehn said.

