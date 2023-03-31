Billings Gazette
King's Hat Drive-In, the famous longtime burger joint at the corner of First Avenue South and South 37th Street in Billings, is for sale.
The restaurant was listed on Thursday with an asking price of $975,000; that includes the land, the building, all the equipment and inventory.
The King's Hat menu is printed on a large board out front and under the intercoms for ordering.
STELLA FONG
King's Hat began life in 1949 as a Big Boy before becoming South Side Drive-In sometime in the 1960s. In 1977 the restaurant was bought by Ailene and Tom Carr, who changed the name to King's Hat.
Vicki and Jim Hodgson bought the business in 2010, known for its Flying Burger, which comes out of what the Hodgsons call, simply, “the Flying Burger Machine.” The machine crimps the bread around the burger and its toppings into a tidy handful that looks a little like a flying saucer.
Retrospective: 14 Billings restaurants you'll never eat at again
The Skyline Club
Originally built as the residence of Charles O. Myers, the Skyline Club first opened in 1944 just west of the airport atop the Rimrocks. It was renamed the Bella Vista for a number of years before returning to its original name in 1969. The club burned down in July 1971. The former site is now occupied by homes on Skyranch Drive.
Wong Village
When it opened, Wong Village was one of the only Chinese restaurants in the area. The Lockwood restaurant was known not only for its Chinese dishes, but also its steaks and cocktails. Wong's closed in the 1995, but its former owner, the late Mitch Hayashi, released a cookbook of Wong's recipes years later. Its former location at 4061 Lockwood Road is now occupied by Planet Lockwood.
Gazette file photo
Kit Kat Cafe
Opened in 1952 at 633 Main St., the Kit Kat Cafe quickly became a Heights institution, made even more famous by a 1995 visit by President Bill Clinton. The Kit Kat Cafe was demolished in 2001 to make way for a Taco Bell.
Gazette file photos
Casa de Pizza
In 1964, Evarist A. "Buzz" Buzzelli opened one of Billings' first pizzerias, Casa de Pizza, at 2916 First Ave. N. Although the beloved restaurant is long closed, its recipes were used as the base for the sauce and dough at Guido's, a pizza place that opened just one block from the former Casa de Pizza location in 2007, and that is now located on Montana Avenue. The old Casa de Pizza building now houses Cham Thai Cuisine.
Miyajima Gardens
From the late 1970s to the early 1990s, Miyajima Gardens was one of the few options for diners looking for Japanese cuisine. The teppanyaki grill, at 5364 Midland Road, closed its doors in 1994. The building is now home to Broadway Books & Video, an adult bookstore.
Gazette file photo
Casey's Golden Pheasant
Casey's Golden Pheasant originally opened at 2622 Minnesota Ave., next to the L&L Building. It later moved to North 25th Street, where Don Luis now sits. The restaurant moved to 109 N. Broadway, the current location of Hooligans, before making its final move one block north to 222 N. Broadway in 1998. Casey's specialized in Cajun food, often with live entertainment. It closed in 2006. The most recent Casey's location is now home to Daisy Duke's. The original building was demolished in the early 1980s.
Gazette file photo
Mayflower of China
Opened in 1984 at 1720 Grand Ave., the Mayflower was one of only a small number of Chinese restaurants in the area at the time. The restaurant was known not only for its food, but also for its unique interior decor. It closed in 2005, with owner Shelley Ma hoping to open a new restaurant on Shiloh. The former Mayflower site is now Players Paradise Casino.
Gazette file photo
Koinonia
Opened in 1984 in a former grocery store at 614 S. 31st St., Koinonia served Mexican food until closing in 1995. The Chrysalis Academy, a Christian school, moved into the building later that year. An explosion caused by a gas leak destroyed the building shortly thereafter. The former Koinonia location is now occupied by housing.
Gazette file photo
Happy Diner
Known for the telephones at every table by which customers placed their orders, an assortment of pies and a breaded sandwich known as a "Cheese Crunchie," The Happy Diner opened in 1970 at 1045 Grand Ave. The restaurant served patrons for nearly 36 years before closing in 2005. The building was demolished to make way for a new Dairy Queen.
Gazette file photos
Pipes & Pizza
A tobacco themed pizza place? No, the "pipes" don't refer to any form of smoking device. Rather, they refer to the theater pipe organ that was used to entertain guests while they enjoyed their pizza. Silent movies, a light show and a dancing bear mascot were also part of the experience at Pipes & Pizza. The restaurant closed in the 1980s, and its former location at 2501 Montana Ave. now houses MoAV Coffee.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Casa Dee's
Opened in 1959 at 251 Main St. by the DeVerniero family of New York, Casa Dee's specialized in Italian cuisine. The restaurant moved to the Circle Inn at 1029 Main Street the following year. Founder Jimmy DeVerniero later opened Jimmy's Pizzaria on Grand Ave. The original Casa Dee's location is now home to a Subway restaurant.
Elmer's
A Portland-based chain, Elmer's Pancake & Steak House had two locations in Billings. The Heights location, at 875 Main St., was converted to a Fuddruckers in 2001. The West End location, at 2455 Central Ave., was torn down in 2004. The space is now occupied by CJ's and Casino Royale. The Heights Fuddruckers suffered a fire in 2019.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Little Big Men Pizza
Started as a chain by Jim Grubbs and Bob Boorman in 1972, Little Big Men Pizza had two locations in Billings. The Heights location, at 406 Main St., was converted into Main Street Casino in 1987, but the building has since been torn down and replaced with a Starbuck's. The other location was at 18th St. W. and Grand Ave. The Little Big Men restaurants in Laurel, Lewistown and Hardin remained open.
Gazette file photo
Spaghetti Depot
The Spaghetti Depot opened in the 1970s at 2223 Montana Ave. in the Sawyer Building. The space was later home to Stella's Place, an Italian restaurant that would eventually become Stella's Bakery. The building later housed an antique mall, and is now home to The Grotto, a kombucha taproom, and the Asylum Distillery.
These are the greatest fast food restaurants of all time! For this list, we’ll be looking at restaurants from around the world that are known primarily for their quick service, fast meals, and lasting popularity.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.