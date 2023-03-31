King's Hat Drive-In, the famous longtime burger joint at the corner of First Avenue South and South 37th Street in Billings, is for sale.

The restaurant was listed on Thursday with an asking price of $975,000; that includes the land, the building, all the equipment and inventory.

King's Hat began life in 1949 as a Big Boy before becoming South Side Drive-In sometime in the 1960s. In 1977 the restaurant was bought by Ailene and Tom Carr, who changed the name to King's Hat.

Vicki and Jim Hodgson bought the business in 2010, known for its Flying Burger, which comes out of what the Hodgsons call, simply, “the Flying Burger Machine.” The machine crimps the bread around the burger and its toppings into a tidy handful that looks a little like a flying saucer.

