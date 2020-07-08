Longtime Billings public works director surprises with retirement announcement

After nearly 20 years working for Billings Public Works, director David Mumford announced on Monday that he has retired.
Mumford's last day was Friday. He spoke earlier in the week to the Billings City Council, telling members that while he's no longer working for the city, he planned to stay in town and felt confident he'd positioned his department well.
"This has been a job that is more than you can ever ask for, good and bad," he said. "I'm leaving the department in a better place than when I came."
Mumford joined the city as Public Works director in 2001, moving to Billings from Anchorage, Alaska, where he had been director of the city's Facility and Fleet Management Department.
During his 19 years leading Billings Public Works he oversaw expansions at the landfill, including its latest project, the construction of a new indoor drop-off facility at the landfill's entrance to allow residents to more easily haul and leave loads at the landfill.
Mumford also started the city on its newest project to construct a small reservoir and water treatment plant on Billings' West End. The project will give the city more water security; Billings draws all its drinking water from the Yellowstone River. The reservoir will give the city a backup should the Yellowstone cease to be a reliable source.
Along with the reservoir project, Mumford also oversaw the expansion of city snow plowing into residential streets when the council approved funding for the move in 2017.
Unresolved as Mumford steps down is the city's fight with the Heights water district.
In late 2018, Public Works discovered it had under-charged the County Water District of Billings Heights for services it receives from the city by $3 million. The error stemmed from the conversion to a new billing system in 2015 that went unnoticed until September 2018.
The city and the water district are still working to resolve the error, with the city negotiating to recoup a portion of the lost revenue and fees.
Pushback among neighbors and the city over landfill expansion and management has also been a point of conflict during Mumford's tenure.
Neighbors in the Hillcrest area of south Billings have clashed with the city over its recent bid to expand the Billings Regional Landfill toward their neighborhood, and blowing trash every year has lead to complaints and changes in how the landfill manages some of its garbage collection.
Mumford thanked council members for their support at Monday's meeting after two ovations he received.
"I know there were times when we probably frustrated each other, but you've always been terrific to me and Public Works," he said.
City administrator Chris Kukulski described Mumford's service to the city as "faithful and competent." He praised Mumford's hiring of exceptional directors like city engineer Debi Meling and assistant Public Works director Jennifer Duray.
"We can operate for several months with the leadership he has in place," Kukulski said.
As a result the city will take its time hiring his replacement.
"We're not in a rush," he said.
