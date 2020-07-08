Longtime Billings public works director surprises with retirement announcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After nearly 20 years working for Billings Public Works, director David Mumford announced on Monday that he has retired.

Mumford's last day was Friday. He spoke earlier in the week to the Billings City Council, telling members that while he's no longer working for the city, he planned to stay in town and felt confident he'd positioned his department well.

"This has been a job that is more than you can ever ask for, good and bad," he said. "I'm leaving the department in a better place than when I came."

Mumford joined the city as Public Works director in 2001, moving to Billings from Anchorage, Alaska, where he had been director of the city's Facility and Fleet Management Department.

During his 19 years leading Billings Public Works he oversaw expansions at the landfill, including its latest project, the construction of a new indoor drop-off facility at the landfill's entrance to allow residents to more easily haul and leave loads at the landfill.