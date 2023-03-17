Billings Central Catholic High School’s longest serving principal is stepping down.

In an email sent to parents and staff Wednesday, Shel Hanser said he would be resigning at the end of the 2022-23 school year to provide the school and president ample time to find a suitable replacement.

He added that he was proud at what he, the teachers, support staff and students were able to accomplish collectively during his tenure and that the succession process should be a seamless one because of the school’s now-strong foundation.

“I was hired as the fourth principal in four years and I promised the school I would commit to making sure the incoming freshmen had the stability of having one principal through their graduation,” he wrote. “In essence, I promised the school four years, and continued on for 21 years, with the intention of staying with BCS forever.”

Hanser graduated from Central in 1989 and would go onto start a family in Missoula while teaching and coaching at Loyola Sacred Heart Catholic High School. He told the Gazette that he wasn’t initially interested in the vacant position at Central in 2002 having settled into Missoula. It was only at the insistence of others that he apply and active principal Jay Wahl declining the job that he reconsidered.

Upon getting hired and uprooting his family to Billings, he would make a long-term commitment to establish a culture of academic excellence with the school and go on to become the longest tenured principal there by 2009 that would carry on for another 13 years.

“Shel knows and values the importance of tradition, of legacy, and will attest to that on any encounter, speaking passionately about what Billings Catholic Schools and Central in particular means to the students, to the alumni, and to the community,” Billings Catholic School President Andrew McDonald wrote in an email. “It is with sincere gratitude for all his work, for all his efforts, for his legacy, that we say thank you.”

Recently, Hanser had sought the Billings Catholic Schools President vacancy following the resignation of Shaun Harrington in 2022. His focus quickly shifted, however, towards supporting his family and their business and he withdrew his application before a successor was selected.

Hanser leaves to take on a role with Hanser’s Automotive's towing and environmental remediation services. He told the Gazette his father Ralph has worked “24/7 for 60 years” since starting the business at age 20 and that he wanted to take some pressure off him and the rest of the family. With his contract with the school being year-to-year, he felt that now was the best time to do this.

“As your parents age, you want to be more of a part of their lives,” he said. “My dad will never retire, but maybe now he’ll be able to relax a little.”

Looking back at his time with the school in recent weeks, Hanser said that he couldn’t single out a single moment or memory over others. Going forward, he hopes to remain involved with the school in more of an alumnus role. That said, he added that he’ll always be available should the school need him for anything going forward.

“There are things about this school — down to the facilities and maintenance — that only I know about,” he said. “I’m only going to be seven minutes away, so I’m always just a phone call away to anyone.”